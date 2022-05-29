It’s been a week since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walked down the aisle (for the third time), but the behind-the-scenes details are far from over. Not only are we sure to see plenty of footage from the Italian extravaganza on a future season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, but Kim Kardashian shared a secret about her dress at Kravis’ wedding. Hint: This wasn’t the first time you’ve seen Kimmy wear it.

On Saturday, May 28, the 41-year-old mother-of-four surprised fans with a “fun fact” about her all-black look on her Instagram Stories. “So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything,” she wrote, in part, underneath a pic of her holding hands with her daughter North on the big day. “The dress I wore to the wedding was a Dolce & Gabbana I purchased at Bergdorf Goodman in 2011 and wore it to the Glamour Awards.”

Sure enough, if you take a look at photos from the 2011 event, you can see Kim wore the same gown at both festivities. However, you will find a few tweaks.

To make the dress more modern, in the SKIMS founder’s own words on IG, she wore a lace, gloved Vetements dress that she also had in her closet for a “layered lace look.” Kim’s 2022 style was definitely more goth as well, amplified by a choker that evoked Catholic iconography. And, of course, we can’t forget that her platinum blonde hair, which she debuted at the 2022 Met Gala, was also on display, a stark contrast from her signature brunette locks at the 2011 event.

Ian West - PA Images/Contributor/Getty Images

Hidden underneath her gloves at Kravis’ wedding was Kim’s hot pink manicure with a rhinestone “P” encrusted onto her ring fingernail. Many fans theorized this was a little nod to boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was not in attendance, most likely due to him giving his final Saturday Night Live performance the night prior.