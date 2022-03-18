If you’ve ever wanted a CC cream that does more than just even out your skin tone, you’re going to fall in love with IT Cosmetics’ latest drop. The Your Skin But Better Nude Glow has a ton of the ingredients your face will love while also giving you a bright, color-corrected look. It truly does everything you could want and so much more. As if things could get better, you’ll be able to get the Your Skin But Better CC+ at Ulta Beauty and IT Cosmetic’s website this March.

Your Skin But Better offers more than just lightweight coverage in 22 different shades. In fact, it has every TikTok viral ingredient that’s taken over my FYP for the past two years. To improve your skin texture and uneven tone over time, its formula includes a Brightening Glow Serum that’s make up of 2% niacinamide as well as green tea extract. These ingredients treat skin imperfections like dark spots and acne over time without being too harsh on skin. A study done by IT Cosmetics and shared with Elite Daily by the brand showed that in only four weeks, most users’ skin looked brighter, softer, and more even.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Of course, skin correction is amazing, but it means nothing if your skin is left feeling tight and dry. Don’t fret, because that’s not the case when you use Your Skin But Better CC+. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid to retain moisture for a total of 24 hours of hydration. You’re going to be glowing from the time you apply this cream to hours after you’ve taken it off.

But, what really supercharges Your Skin But Better and blows it out of the skin care water has to be its SPF of 40. Say it with me: No sunburn for me this year. Skin health starts with a protective barrier and using this CC+ as your base makeup sets you and your skin up for healthy success. The only thing you have to do is wait for launch day with your credit card ready — the CC+ Nude Glow is dropping March 2022 (tha’ts this month!) and will be available for $42 at both ITCosmetics.com and on Ulta. I’m not going to miss out on this product, that’s for sure.