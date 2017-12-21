47 Captions For Your New Year's Dress Pic That Are Extra Chic

Along with party plans and popping champagne with your mains, your New Year's Eve outfit is important AF. The party itself is a celebratory staple for the holiday, yes, but let’s be real: You know your New Year’s Eve party dress — and all the pics that feature it — are where it's at. Close off the old, tired year and ring in a new one by making a sleigh-worthy fashion statement. Whether you go for something classic like a little black dress or stop traffic in an all-around sparkly ‘fit, your New Year's Eve outfit deserves all the attention and more. Make the moment last longer and ensure everyone gets a good look at your rockin' ensemble by taking a stunning photo. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without some Instagram captions for your New Year's dress pic, ones that scream, “New year, same stunning me.”

People always say, "Take a picture, it'll last longer," and it’s true. By taking a New Year’s Eve dress or outfit selfie, your look will live on well into the new year and beyond. Who knows? The rest of the world might start using you as their inspo for NYEs to come. Don’t delay getting that pic on social media the night of; you deserve to be showered in love and hearts for getting through the year. Simply use any of these 32 Instagram captions I've assembled just for you. You'll be too glam to give a damn, anyway. Just like the new year, you are coming in hot and ready to take on whatever comes your way. It's out with the old, and in with the fab.

1. "Good shoes take you good places."

2. "Who needs NYE fireworks when you can shine bright yourself?"

3. "I dress to impress myself." — Kanye West

4. “I don’t do fashion. I am fashion." — Coco Chanel

5. "Sleighing this mirror selfie."

6. "Stay focused and extra sparkly."

7. "There's no such thing as sparkling too much."

8. "She's bright like glitter and bubbly like champagne."

9. "Here’s to twirling into the new year.”

10. "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade

11. "I want everyone to look at me the way I look at NYE fireworks."

12. "New Year’s resolution: Sleigh.”

13. "I'm so reckless when I rock my Givenchy dress." — Beyoncé, "Formation"

14. "Elegance is the only beauty that never fades." — Audrey Hepburn

15. "I wanted to make sure I looked nice when I met the new year."

16. "We never go out of style." — Taylor Swift, "Style"

17. "Walking into 2020 like...”

18. "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be."

19. "My only rule: wear something you can dance in."

20. "I decided to wear my favorite dress. It’s called confidence.”

21. "All dressed up with a whole year to go!”

22. "Dress for the year you want.”

23. "My New Year’s resolution is to feel this fab every day.”

24. "Here’s day one of 365 awesome lewks.”

25. "Eat glitter for breakfast and shine all day."

26. "Always dress like it's the best day of your life."

27. "I know love at first sight, because it’s what I felt when I saw this dress in the store window.”

28. "You can never be overdressed or overeducated." — Oscar Wilde

29. "I must be magical, because I didn’t need a fairy godmother to put this look together.”

30. "Hello, my middle name is ‘dressed to impress.’ What’s yours?”

31. "You can find me in the fashion magazines.”

32. "I just wanted to outshine the ball dropping in Times Square."

33. “Devil with a blue dress on” — Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, “Devil with a Blue Dress”

34. “New year, same impeccable fashion sense.”

35. “If you see me wearing this dress every day for the next year, no you didn’t.”

36. “I love the way you wear that dress.” — Charlotte Sands, “Dress”

37. “The only thing I’m keeping from last year is this dress.”

38. “I don’t know much, but I do know how to dress.”

39. “A New Year calls for a new dress.”

40. “Dress so bright, it’s blinding.”

41. “Sparkling so much, someone mistook me for the Times Square ball.”

42. “Sparkling personality not included with the dress.”

43. “Catch this drip.”

44. “I don’t love anybody like I love this look.”

45. “Fashion comes and goes. Style is eternal.” — Coco Chanel

46. “Bold is an understatement in this dress.”

47. “Gentle reminder that I’m hot.”