Give Your Besties Good Hair Days Forever With These Halloween Boo Baskets

I’ll take any excuse in the book to have fun with my friends in honor of a theme, and when fall rolls around, the reasons to celebrate the change of seasons are nearly endless. If you’re a beauty junkie like me and want to show your friends how much you love them heading into spooky season, treat them with a hair care-themed boo basket just in time for Halloween.

Boo baskets — or little themed gift baskets shared around Oct. 31 — are a clever way to surprise anyone in your life with a little something they love. And if your friend group spends more time on their hair than they do on, well, anything else, a boo basket filled with hair goodies is something they’ll actually use and be excited about. (Don’t forget to fill the empty spaces with tons of candy.) Even if your besties aren’t hair fanatics, let’s be real: Hair care is also practical. Sure, not everybody wants to wear rhinestone claw clips, but most people wash their hair and wouldn’t mind being able to go a little longer without having to pay for a restock.

Before you and your crew gather to watch scary movies, assemble these cute, hair care-themed gift baskets so everyone leaves with a little treat that’ll help them remember the night forever.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Boo Basket For The Curly Girls

As the dry months come knocking, curls will need a little more loving in the form of care and hydration. Shower your curly-haired bestie with these efficacious curl products meant to condition, moisturize, define, and protect. Alongside a selection of conditioners, throw in a conditioning hair mask to get the curls right and tight. A couple little extras like cheese curls or twisted licorice make fun bonus gifts to snack on while your BFF is hard at work treating their hair.

A Boo Basket For The Retro Hair Accessory Fanatic

While hair accessories have been in the spotlight for quite a while now, they show no signs of fading come fall. Even better, now is the perfect time to rock festive clips and hair accessories you’re finally free from the summer heat making you pull your hair off your neck and into a bun. Pull out all the stops for this boo basket: sparkly hair clips, head scarves, and floral bow scrunchies are easy, inexpensive ways to spice up any hair look, especially if you love a slightly retro touch. If you really want to get nostalgic with this boo basket, add in some butterfly hair clips and twist your hair like it’s 1999.

A Boo Basket For The Hair Of Your Dreams

At the end of the day, everyone just wants to have all days be good hair days, right? To ensure your friends are equipped with all the tools they need for healthy, strong hair, fill their basket with products they never knew they needed, like a split-end repair spray that actually works and delicious-smelling leave-in conditioner spray, like this leave-in conditioner by Ouai, which seriously smells like fall in your hair. Throw in a cordless hair straightener in this boo basket so your friend can style their hair to perfection whenever and wherever.