There are so many ways to live your spookiest, best Halloween life. Once you have your killer costume in your closet, your scary movie marathon planned out, and all the fun-sized candy you could want on hand, there's another way to have an even more spooktacular October than ever before. To help spread the scary spirit to your friends, there are some great beauty boo basket ideas out there for the most glam gift ever.

When I was growing up, my family called them "Hauntings," but a boo basket is pretty much a Halloween-themed care package you send to anyone you think deserves a little extra treat. And hopefully, that person sends along their own boo basket to surprise someone else, until you've started a full-on chain of Halloween gift-giving. From Halloween-themed bath bombs to ghoulish makeup, there are a ton of beauty products out there that make perfect fillers in the boo baskets for all the makeup lovers in your life.

Halloween is, in part, all about treats, and even if you and your friends are a little too old to go door-to-door, that doesn't mean you should miss out on getting some goodies. If you're ready to serve the spooky-feels, peep these eight beauty boo basket ideas that'll carve a smile on anyone's face below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For The Zombies In Need Of A Break...

October and Halloween means plenty of special fall scents and themed items, so you can send your friends and family a Halloween spa boo bast for maximum relaxing. Too Cool For School has a Pumpkin 24K Gold Mask ($8, Ulta Beauty) which soothes and brightens skin. One pumpkin thing is not enough, though, so toss in the Body Shop's Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter ($16, Ulta Beauty) while you're at it. With the body and face covered, all your tranquil boo basket needs is a Project Beauty Hairgurt Mask ($14, Crate and Barrel).

For The Extraterrestrial Creatures...

An alien-themed boo basket is a great way to say, "I think you're out of this world," and it's easier (and kinder) to do than making a crop circle on someone's lawn. Beyond looking like it actually holds pieces of planets, the BH Cosmetics Galaxy Chic Palette ($15, BH Cosmetics) has 18 shimmering, metallic shades that will inspire a universe of ideas. Tarte's Treasure Pot Glitter Gel ($15, Tarte Cosmetics) will give your friend a dusting of luminous stars wherever they use it. To top off this space-themed makeup goodie-bag, add Milk Makeup's Moon Tattoo Stamp ($12, Sephora).

For Your Twihards...

Today, tomorrow, and always, it's a good time to Twihard. For your friends currently reading Midnight Sun, itching for another Twilight fix, there are a lot of ways your can make them feel vamp-tastic. KVD Vegan Beauty's Liquid Lipstick ($21, Sephora) in Vampira is a deep blood-red shade for a just-bitten look. To get the skin of a killer, Fenty Beauty's Liquid Diamond Bomb Glitter Highlighter ($28, Fenty Beauty) brings more sparkles than Edward Cullen ever could. Oh, and don't forget Tarte's Maneater Eyeshadow Palette V2 ($29, Ulta Beauty), which your friend will want to use everyday to create rich, neutral looks.

For The Nightmare Before Christmas Lover...

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Halloween classic, and if you have any Jack Skellington fans in your life, you can celebrate them with some special gifts. The Jack and Sally Love is Eternal Palette ($14, Hot Topic) not only shows off everyone's favorite undead couple, it also has 12 very vibrant shades based on the film. You can even get your friend the Makeup Revolution Nightmare Before Christmas Brush Set ($24, Ulta Beauty) and Clear Cosmetic Bag ($14, Ulta Beauty) to make them feel like the true Pumpkin King.

For Those In Your Coven...

If you have an utterly bewitching friend, a magic-focused boo basket will put a spell on them. The Morphe x Jaclyn Hill Dark Magic Eyeshadow Palette ($16, Morphe) is a mix of matte and glitter shades that'll charm anyone. Help your giftee enchant all who see them with L'Oréal's Studio Secrets Magic Lumi Highlighter ($14, Ulta Beauty). The beguiling shimmer of UOMA Beauty's Black Magic Metallic Lipstick ($26, Ulta Beauty) is a spellbinding final touch. OK, I'm out of puns, but you'll truly be the cat's pajamas with this one.

For The Choco-holic...

While waiting for candy to go half-price post-Halloween, you can get anyone with a sweet tooth in your life some early treats. Revolution Beauty has Chocolate Lipsticks ($7, Revolution Beauty), Bar Bath Fizzers ($5, Revolution Beauty), and a Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($9, Revolution Beauty) for all the beauty-loving choco-holics you know.

For Horror Movie Fans...

If you know someone who likes to spend their October on the couch, marathoning Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Nightmare on Elm Street, you can help them celebrate their inner shadow self with BH Cosmetics' Halloween collection. The Drop Dead line includes the Full-On Crazy Palette ($19, Beauty Bay), Gorgeous Glitter Blood ($12, Beauty Bay), and a Six-Piece Eye Brush Set ($18, Beauty Bay) to create killer looks.

For Your Batty Friends Who Need Some TLC...

If your friend is just as obsessed with skincare as the Sanderson sisters are that they're practically willing to curse a child for it, a rejuvenating boo basket is the move. Lush's Bat Art Bath Bomb ($7, Lush) will help your friend live out all of their goth-tub fantasies. The lemon, rosemary, and sage oils are all super calming and refreshing. Lush also has a Bewitched Bubble Bar ($9, Lush) for a fruity soak and a Boo Shower Slime ($9, Lush) for scary-good exfoliating.