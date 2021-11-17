Between skincare, makeup, and fragrances, Glossier has grown a lot since it first launched in 2014. In fact, it’s become one of the biggest names in beauty in a few short years. Now, products like Boy Brow, Cloud Paint, and its Stretch Concealer have all become fan-favorite items, yet the brand seldom has a sale. But that’s all about to change! This November, Glossier is serving so much Black Friday 2021 goodness. Get ready to alter your entire beauty routine for all the new products you’ll be getting.

Glossier is constantly innovating and creating products with the trends shoppers will absolutely love. Just in September 2021, the beauty brand dropped its first-ever retinol product. So, if you’ve been waiting for your chance to try out TikTok’s favorite ingredient, Black Friday is your chance. Beyond going out of your comfort zone and trying new products, you can also stock up on all the classics.

Once this deal comes and goes, it’s anybody’s guess when the next Glossier sale will be. With that in mind, below includes the total scoop on what to expect at Glossier’s Black Friday sale. And, after you refresh your supply of pink goodies, you can cross a few gifts of your list for December.

When does Glossier’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Glossier is keeping things classic for 2021 by launching its discounts on Friday, Nov. 26 with 20% off its entire site. As there are so many beauty sales happening on Black Friday, you may want to set a reminder to ensure you don’t miss the minute of the launch and have everything be sold out before you get your chance to shop. And if you’re shopping in store this year, the brand has teased several “surprises” for in-store shoppers, including limited-edition sets that’ll be discounted even more than 20% off.

When does Glossier’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

Don’t worry, you’ll have more than just a day to stock up on Glossier’s goodies. The sale extends all the way to Monday, Nov. 30 which means there are four glorious days of discounts. It’s like the season of giving came early.

What's included in Glossier’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

The sale’s taking place both in store and online, which means you have double the opportunities to get 20% off everything. As if that wasn’t enough, the no-makeup-makeup brand is also dropping some limited-edition sets to simplify your shopping. While you can’t make an incorrect purchase, below are some must-buy options from Glossier’s Black Friday sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.