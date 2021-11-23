All Your Cold Weather Essentials Are 40% Off At GAP For Black Friday

Thanksgiving is, of course, a celebration of the fall harvest and all of the things you have to be thankful for, but the big November holiday wouldn’t be what it is today without the massive shopping affair that comes right after it: Black Friday. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, GAP always has your back. With reliable wardrobe basics, cozy sweaters, knit scarves, comfy jeans, matching pajama sets for you and your bestie, and everything in between, you can’t go wrong giving this store a drop-in during the post-Thanksgiving (or in GAP’s case, pre-Thanksgiving) bargain-hunting affair.

During GAP’s 2021 Black Friday sale, you can score all of its classic clothing essentials — whether it be for yourself or for others — at incredibly slashed prices. Customers are able to shop the store’s entire stock at deeply discounted prices like 40% off or 50% off, with free shipping to boot. And better yet, you don’t even have to wait until Thanksgiving to get started with your shopping, as GAP started their annual Black Friday sale the Tuesday before the typical start date.

Regardless of if you’re more of a shop in-store or browse online kind of person, GAP has you covered, offering the same store-wide discount whichever way you choose. For everything you need to know during GAP’s giant sale, check out the Black Friday and Cyber Monday scoop below.

When does GAP’s 2021 sale start?

GAP kicked off its Black Friday deals and discounts early starting on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 12:00 a.m. PT, so you can get access to bargains before your big turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Shoppers can get a 40% store-wide discount both online and in retail stores, as well as 50% off items in the “Really Big Deal” category. And if you shop online, you’ll receive free shipping with any purchase of $50 or more.

How long does GAP’s 2021 sale last?

The Black Friday deals will continue through Saturday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, but they will likely pop up again in time for Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, so be sure to keep a watchful, bargain-hunting eye on GAP’s website all week.

What's included in GAP’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

There are tons of items you’ll want to add to your cart this year, but to start, here are a few of the deals you can take advantage of this Black Friday.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.