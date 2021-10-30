You Can Score $150 Off A Cricut Maker With These Early Black Friday Deals

You may think it’s too early to start thinking about holiday shopping, but everyone’s favorite DIY tool is having a huge sale that starts on Halloween. That’s right, the Cricut Black Friday 2021 sale begins Oct. 31 with deals on the Cricut Maker, Explore Air 2, and more. It’s time to trick-or-treat yourself to more than just some candy this year by saving on gifts for you and your fellow craft lovers.

Cricut Machines have really changed the game for crafters since the first Cricut Maker was released in 2018. The smart cutting machines have made it super easy for you to make your own vinyl stickers for water bottles, iron-ons for t-shirts, and wall art to makeover your dorm room. With the introduction of the Cricut Mug Press, you can even make your own mugs for all the coffee and hot cocoa you need this holiday season. That’s why a Cricut Machine is the perfect present to get your friend who loves a good DIY wine night or the family member who is always making handmade gifts for everyone else.

Of course, the Cricut Black Friday 2021 sales are too good to pass up for yourself. By getting yourself a Cricut Maker or Cricut Joy early this year, you have plenty of time to make tons of homemade gifts for all your friends and family. Make some customized ornaments your friends can hang on their trees or matching tees for the holiday group photo. With up to $150 off on some machines, you’ll be winning the gift-giving game without breaking the bank.

At all existing retailers, you’ll be able to find these Cricut deals starting Oct. 31 up until Jan. 1, 2022. That includes the Cricut Joy for $129, which is $50 off its original price or roughly 28% off. The Cricut Joy is a fave amongst Cricut fans for its compact size. It can fit just about anywhere in your apartment and do almost everything the full-sized Cricut machines can. You can even bring it along with you for on-the-go DIY during your holiday travels.

There’s also the Explore Air 2 which will be on sale for $169. Normally priced at $250, this means you’ll be getting $80 off or about 32% off. With that extra money you would be spending on your machine, you can use it for materials like cardstock and vinyl instead to make the cutest holiday cards to send out to everyone you know. You could even cut out some some iron-on letters to make festive throw pillows for everyone in your crew. For the iron-on materials, you’ll also want to get one of the Cricut EasyPress 2 machines. Both the 9x9 and 12x10 machines will be on sale for about $70 off.

If you’re looking for the best deal in Cricut’s Black Friday 2021 sale, you’ll want to look at their OG Cricut Maker. The machine that started it all will be available for $150 off or roughly 38% off, making it just $249. That’s an amazing deal for the Maker, which cuts over 300 materials and does just about anything you need a Cricut Machine to do. For your next DIY project, you can make some customized stockings for your sorority sisters, leather earrings for your mom, Friend-inspired gifts from TikTok, and coffee tumblers for your bestie to enjoy all the Starbucks holiday drinks they desire.

Since Cricut Machines will be at the top of many holiday wishlists this year, it’s a good idea to jump on the extended Black Friday sale while you can. So, after partying it up in your Halloween costume, think about switching holiday gears and checking out everything in Cricut’s Black Friday sale.