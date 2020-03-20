Whether it's a rainy day, you’re feeling a little under the weather, or leaving your house just holds no interest to you, there are plenty of ways to fill your alone time. Rather than just scrolling through TikTok for hours, you can use the time to home some of your skills, specifically, the skills required to get you ready for your next full beat. If you never leave the house without a full contour, love Beautubers but think you could never match their abilities, or just want something to do with your hands, there are so many easy makeup tutorials to try at home to pass the time.

Luckily, these videos don’t all require tons of fancy products. Each of these looks is attainable no matter your skill level; all you need is a little practice and patience. With so much time on your hands, it’s about time you perfect your winged eyeliner, learn to glue-on lashes, and get your hands dirty with some vibrant, eyeshadow looks. That’s why I’ve collected videos from the likes of beloved MUAs, egirls, and costume makeup artists to bring you a wide selection of easy looks to try your hand at.

From funky eyeshadow looks to lining your lips to gluing on eyelashes, all of these skills can be yours.

Check out some of the easiest makeup tutorials below.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Drugstore Brands

Since you’re just launching your career as a makeup professional, you don’t need to spend your entire paycheck to get the best products. From Head To Toe’s “Makeup For Beginners” uses only drugstore makeup, so the products used in the video will be easy to find and super affordable. She also explains every step in exact detail. There’s no confusion or getting lost with this tutorial.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Dual-Tone Eyeshadow Magic

Don’t be afraid of colors. Or, OK, don’t be afraid of these two colors. Somehow, by using only pink and green, Ohemaa Bonsu created a super complex eyeshadow look just by blending. You’ll have to make do with a few different application techniques (like nothing the difference between packing in your color and using a circular motion for a more blurry effect), but she explains each different method clearly. Just get ready to give your wrist a little blending workout.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Halo Eyes

For a full-glam look, KathleenLights takes you through a halo eye and a full face of makeup. While a halo eye, which is a shadow look with a lighter center on the eyelid, sounds intimidating, the makeup guru makes the look seem simple. Whether you own ColourPops’s Main Squeeze Palette ($13, ColourPop) or not, you can recreate this look with the use of a few makeup products you probably already own. Though she mixes a lot of different brands together to create her perfect combo of matte and dewy, it’s easy to simplify her face routine as you need.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Easy Contour

If you’re like me and have no idea how to contour or where to even begin, Tina Yong uses drugstore products to showcase an affordable, straightforward contour how-to. While contouring is based on what your specific face shape is, Yong explains every step in-depth, with options for multiple kinds of looks. Regardless of what you look like or just how contoured you want your face, Yong’s video has plenty of advice for you. Practice your contouring a few times with her, and you’ll be a pro in no time.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Rihanna’s 10-Minute Glam

Once you have contouring somewhat down, you’re ready for Rihanna’s 10-minute going out makeup routine. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t want to look like Rihanna, and this tutorial is a quick way to learn one of the star’s go-to looks. Beyond the ASMR that is the beauty mogul talking directly to you, she gives you a Rihanna-approved makeup vibe that you can complete quickly for a night out on the town.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Soft, Natural Makeup

Amanda Diaz will win you over with this natural, soft, everyday look. If you want to have your morning routine on lock by the time you leave the house, this tutorial is great to follow. The look doesn’t take long, so you’ll have plenty of chances to rewatch it until you get it just right.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Sculpted Brows

Become an eyebrow maestro with help from Lashay’s Glamz. Her “Beginner Friendly Makeup Tutorial.” This Beautuber gets into detail on how to create your own laminated brows – but when she says keep it light, she means it. It’s so easy to over-darken your brows, which is why Glamz recommends using a flat brush so you have more control as well as being very light with the product you put down directly on your brows. To finish the look, Glamz shows viewers how to make a dewy, shimmery eye.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: One Brush Skills

If you are new to the makeup game and don’t have very many tools, or you’re a pro and looking for a new challenge, TheMakeupChair shows you how to apply a full face look with just one brush. Although it sounds almost impossible, this video makes this challenge seem easy. It’s also a great way to play with your makeup without making a financial commitment to your new hobby.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Lining Your Lips

Lining your lips is a must to get an incredible pout because it accentuates the definition of your lips. Mo Yang shared all the ways to really make your lips pop, such as exfoliating and moisturizing before going in with your makeup. She has advice both for neutral and overlining, so the lip size of your dreams is within your grasp.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Blushy, Egirl Style

For those who are more into the makeup looks of the egirl variety, Kidjess’ makeup routine is blush-filled, dreamy egirl perfection. She doesn’t talk during the video, so it’s hard to get advice from it, but the process is very easy to follow. If you have any old paintbrushes lying around your house, Kidjess also makes a good argument for repurposing them into makeup brushes, just make sure you clean them incredibly well. With this look in your repertoire, you’ll be a peachy-pink egirl in no time — especially with plenty of blush on hand.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Julia Fox’s “Fox Eyes”

It doesn’t get any more graphic than Julia Fox’s “fox eyes.” The actor shared her entire makeup routine but, obviously, the star of the show was her Black Swan-inspired eyelids. Despite the criticism that her look can come off as too heavy or intense, Fox’s go-to eyeshadow doesn’t require much work, only patience. She uses one black eyeshadow and eyeliner stick to define the look, which makes it all too easy to recreate at home. Ensure you have tissue paper with makeup remover on it nearby, because depending on how dramatic you want to go, you may find you’ll need to clean up your eye while applying.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Make It Euphoria

Summer 2019 was the era of Euphoria, and even if you only saw one episode, you’ll remember how iconic makeup is. Although it’s hard to pick a favorite look from the show, Daisy Marquez makes it so you don’t have to. In this video, Marquez guides viewers through recreating three of Maddy Perez’s classic looks from the show. While Maddy’s looks definitely require a few more products and palettes, you can still practice with what you have. Euphoria Season 2 toned down the makeup and went for more simple looks and more straightforward makeup. Bold colors and fewer gems were afoot. However, Marquez still has the tea to master the ever so iconic Perez makeup,

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Wet Lids

Wet eyeshadow is trending hard. The look ultra-glossy lid takes the term “high-shine” to new heights, and it’s not hard in the least to do. For Bells and Zib’s “Glossy Lid Look,” she used NYX’s Clear Gloss ($8, NYX). You can put this over any eyeshadow look for an instant wet effect.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Eyeshadow Cutouts

Valentine’s Day may be over, but NikkieTutorials’ “Full Face using only Affordable Makeup - Valentine’s Day Tutorial” is a fun look to play with year round. Using products you can find at your local drugstore, NikkieTutorials create a glam, involved look, and with her guidance, you can make illusion eyeshadow wings with almost the same ease as she does. You have the time anyway, right?

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Galaxy Face

With ample time before Halloween, you might as well learn an out-of-the-box look for your next costume party. Jennifer Chang’s “Easy Galaxy Makeup Tutorial” is a straightforward guide through what seems like a very difficult look. Though there are parts where you might feel the makeup looks a little questionable, if you commit to the tutorial, you’ll have a galaxy face in no time.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Internet Star Beauty

Have you ever wanted to become an egirl, cat girl, goth, or some other type of makeup-wearing, internet phenomena? Well, there’s only one person to turn to for that: Onigiri Nana. She’s garnered more than 2,000,000 followers on TikTok for her super bold and colorful makeup tutorials that somehow remain so straightforward and approachable., Her finished looks are out of this world, and with Nana’s “Red E-Girl Makeup Tutorial” in your beauty wheelhouse, you too will be ready to take on any and all internet makeup trends.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: False Lashes

Even though I *technically* know how to put on false lashes, it takes me about half an hour, ruins any eyeshadow I’ve put on, and leaves my fingers practically glued together. But, skyscraper lashes are so fun to wear despite all the pains, so I’m committed to trying and trying again until I get it right. Luckily, you can leave your eyeshadow troubles behind by watching Beats by Deb’s “Beginner Eyelash Tutorial.” She’s also such a cheerleader, you’re going to feel so supported throughout the process.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Graphic Eyeliner

Now it’s time to get funky. Grab your most daring eyeliner and get ready to create some wings. While she may not use the most technical language out there, cutcreaser’s “How To Do Graphic Liner” shows you not only how to do a perfect eyeliner wing but also how to get a very Twiggy-style look that’s both retro and futuristic. The hack to doing these even if you have super shaky hands is to do your first attempt very lightly so you can clean it up later. And, as cutcreaser says, “Take it little by little.”

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Glitter On Glitter

There’s no such thing as too much glitter, and you can really up your game with ItsHotChiick’s “Pink Barbie Tutorial.” Although there’s a fair amount of blending needed to pull these pink eyes off, at least you don’t have to cut your creases. Now, if only you had a pink wig on hand.

Beginner Makeup Tutorial: Airbrushed Face

Summer’s around the corner, so bronzy, tanned looks are all the rage right now. Roxette Arisa can teach you how to do a serious full-face. Starting with her foundation and then moving onto concealing, baking, and later, contour, blush, and highlighting, her goal is to make a high-glam, full-face, matte look easy to do even for novices. Throughout the video, she recommends using a flat-top brush to create the airbrushed look as it doesn’t whisk away the product but helps achieve a very matte look. (She warns a beauty sponge would create a thinner layer.) You’ll be sculpting like Michelangelo in no time if you heed her lessons.

With so much time and so many makeup tutorials out there, trying some beginner tutorials is a great way to pass the time and still update your social media with your new beat. Grab a palette and get started, it’s time to show off your brand new skills