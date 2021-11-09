Step into the holiday season with your best foot forward by shopping at DSW this Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In terms of discounts and deals, DSW is already a reliable spot for affordable and stylish sneakers year-round. That means that you’ll be getting an even better deal than normal over the Thanksgiving holiday. With sales, special offers, personal coupons, and even freebies, DSW is going giant with its Black Friday deals this year, so you won’t want to miss it.

From boots to sneakers and heels to running shoes, DSW has a shoe for everyone, including from the best brands. Shopping at DSW will give you access to shoe styles by brands including UGG, Adidas, Clarks, Vans, Steve Madden, and many more. It’s one of the best places to not only shop for yourself (perhaps for holiday parties and NYE looks?), but also snag some gifts for others, such as slippers, handbags, or maybe even a new pair of trail shoes for your outdoorsy bestie.

DSW’s sale will have lots of entry points: You’ll find some offer codes online only, some sent just for you if you’re signed up for the store’s email list, and some that will apply to everyone who shops there in-person or online. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, so there’s no need to rush out after your turkey dinner — but if you’re really itching to get some deals on the holiday, you can check out DSW’s app or website. For all of the details on the sale, here’s what you need to know.

When does DSW’s 2021 sale start?

DSW will begin its Black Friday sales the week before Thanksgiving, starting with 25% off early access to Nike items on Nov. 21. From there, they’ll open up special pricing on UGG items from Nov. 22-24 (the exact discount prices are TBD). On Thanksgiving Day, shop online for 25% off site-wide, which will continue through Black Friday.

Those looking to shop in-person will able to go into stores starting on Black Friday, Nov. 26. While there, you can expect 25% off the entire store, in addition to a wide array of special in-person and online deals and discount codes for select items. The deals get even better throughout the holiday weekend, with 30% off site-wide and in stores from Nov. 27-28.

How long does DSW’s 2021 sale last?

DSW’s Black Friday sale will run until Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, but the store’s great deals will continue throughout the holiday season through the end of December. And, as always, DSW offers free shipping year-round.

What's included in DSW’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

The sale will include some of DSW’s most beloved brands and will cover everything from sneakers to combat boots to chunky heels. Here are just a few of the kicks you’ll want to add to your collection during this year’s Black Friday sale.

