Walmart's Thanksgiving Hours Set A New Trend This Year

When it comes to Black Friday shopping after Thanksgiving, it’s always a good idea to plan ahead — especially in 2021. Grabbing your holiday shopping will probably be a bit more difficult amid ongoing health and safety questions, and store closures might trip you up if you’re looking to buy some coveted sale items at the last minute. All the early birds out there are probably wondering when they can get the head start on their shopping. So, what will Walmart’s Thanksgiving 2021 hours look like? Here’s how close you can cut it this year.

As it turns out, the retail giant already announced their holiday store hours on June 4, and it’s confirmed: Walmart will not, in fact, be open on Thanksgiving Day. This isn’t particularly surprising, considering the store was also closed on the holiday in 2020, at the height of national lockdowns. “Our people make the difference,' and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” wrote Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S., in a June 4 statement. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year.” Stores are expected to operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Black Friday hours haven’t yet been announced.

It’s the second year in a row that the retailer will be closed for Turkey Day. The choice to stay closed was first made in 2020 as a way to thank staff for their hard work during a difficult time. It was the first time in 30 years that the store was closed on Thanksgiving, per NBC. “We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., told the publication in a statement at the time.

So if you realize you’ve forgotten to buy your mom the 50-inch flat screen TV she’s always wanted for 60% off, remember that you probably should have planned ahead a little better, because Walmart will officially be closed for business on Thanksgiving Day. The store will, however, be open on Nov. 26 for Black Friday, where scores of turkey-fueled shoppers will undoubtedly be lining up around the storefront to snag those sweet holiday deals.