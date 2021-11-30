You know her from TikTok and you love her music, but are you as familiar with Dixie D’Amelio’s great outfits? The 20 year old has recently become a consistent fixture at fashion shows, red carpets, and major events that really let her flex her style sensibilities. And now that she’s teamed up with her sister Charli for their own clothing brand, there’s no doubt that D’Amelios are up-and-coming fashion icons. Their status as a fashion pair may be unmatched, but there’s no ignoring Dixie’s solo style, either.