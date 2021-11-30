Celeb Style
Dixie D'Amelio wears a black gown to the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Dixie D'Amelio's Best Outfits Serve Look After Look

The range! It’s incredible.

You know her from TikTok and you love her music, but are you as familiar with Dixie D’Amelio’s great outfits? The 20 year old has recently become a consistent fixture at fashion shows, red carpets, and major events that really let her flex her style sensibilities. And now that she’s teamed up with her sister Charli for their own clothing brand, there’s no doubt that D’Amelios are up-and-coming fashion icons. Their status as a fashion pair may be unmatched, but there’s no ignoring Dixie’s solo style, either.

For the 2021 Met Gala, D’Amelio stunned in a Valentino number. She served Breakfast at Tiffany’s vibes with the opera-length gloves, but her feathered hat really stole the show.

