Here’s A Peek Into How Dixie D’Amelio’s Met Gala Glam Came To Life

The 2021 Met Gala was filled with Americana references from nearly every decade. J.Lo channeled the Wild West; Grimes served some Dune vibes; and, for her 2021 Met Gala debut, Dixie D’Amelio went with an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look. Even with her Breakfast at Tiffany’s dress-and-gloves ensemble, what really caught people’s eyes was her furry, over-the-top hat.

D’Amelio’s satin, crêpe mini dress; white, opera-length gloves; and statement hat were designed by the fashion house Valentino. While the dress-and-gloves combo could’ve been taken from Hepburn’s closet, the fuzzy hat is another beast entirely. It was voluminous, textured, and playful, and honestly, I thought the extra, oversized detail was the right kind of statement to make on the Met Gala carpet.

Celebrity makeup artist and founder of his eponymous brand Patrick Ta was the mastermind behind D’Amelio’s makeup for the 2021 Met Gala. She wore heavy eyeliner and ultra-defined, Twiggy-esque lower lashes to hit the retro part of her look. However, the nude lip, blush-filled cheeks, and all-around bronzy look are undeniably modern. Of course, Ta topped it all off with brushed-up brows à la his brand’s Major Brow Lamination Gel ($26, Sephora).

You wouldn’t know it at first glance, but underneath the headpiece, D’Amelio also had a refined, Hepburn-inspired hair look, too. “This look was all about the hat,” celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko tells Elite Daily of D’Amelio’s Met Gala hair. The two of them decided to keep her hair back to allow the accessory to really shine. “We decided to go with a sleek bun vs. a ponytail because it was more Audrey Hepburn and classic.”

If you want to recreate this hairdo on your own, Polko recommends starting with a fine-tooth comb to section off the front pieces of hair and separate them from the rest. “Pull the remaining hair back tightly toward the back of the head, between the crown and the nape, working in triangle sections, securing on the sides and the top,” Polko advises. Once you have the hair secure, you can straighten it with T3 Lucea ID before pulling your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.

To ensure your hair holds the style, Polko likes to use Aquage’s CBD Medium Hold Styling Gel and Transforming Paste. “From there, I wrapped the hair into a bun and pinned it into place, using a touch of the Aquage CBD Texturizing Pomade for texture and hold,” she says.

If you fell in love with D’Amelio’s 2021 Met Gala look, you may want to take a page out of her book this fall if you’re in search of a quick, easy hairstyle that looks elegant, but doesn’t make a big fuss. “It’s important for people to remember that sometimes it’s not all about the hair, or all about the makeup,” Polko wisely says. “You have to make everything work together and shift the focus around a bit, especially when working with accessories such as hats.” For those adding hats to their repertoire or those who just want to copy D’Amelio’s slick bun, you can shop all of Polko’s recommended products below.

