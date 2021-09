Dixie D’Amelio’s 2021 VMAs look was impeccably trendy. She wore a black satin dress, the middle of which is pretty much nonexistent given the enormous triangular cutout. But, D’Amelio didn’t stop there. Her floor-length gown also had a thigh-high slit, so she could serve fans abs and legs. And D’Amelio’s VMAs look only gets better from there.