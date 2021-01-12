Nothing says "I'm ready for the new year" like getting a fresh haircut, and that's exactly how one TikTok legend started her January off. On Jan. 9, Dixie D'Amelio debuted a new short haircut on her Instagram account, and she looks straight out of the '90s. While this style only just hit her IG, D'Amelio has been posting TikToks since Dec. 28 with her cute, new look.

For D'Amelio's new-year-new-hair, she left her blue, egirl highlights in 2020. Instead, the 19-year-old is back to almost-jet-black hair, except now, it's cropped just above shoulder length, and she has wispy curtain bangs to go with it. In true Instagram fashion, D'Amelio looks incredibly poised and model-esque in her first photo of the new look. Her makeup is barely there, save for a thin line of eyeliner all around her eyes and a light dusting of blush across her cheeks and nose. Her hair has a voluminous wave to it, although in another post, she showed off just how good her new haircut is pin straight.

D'Amelio cycled through several hairstyles in 2020. Beyond her blue egirl hair, she also went silver, purple, did blonde egirl highlights, and more. But all this change may be part of the reason D'Amelio decided to part with her long hair. “I don’t know if my hair is falling out, but I think it’s falling out from [hair extensions],” the TikTok star said in October 2020 on her and her sister Charli's podcast. “So I’m, like, kinda scared. I’m losing hair, but it’s connected to the extension … there’s like white pieces all at the end of each piece of hair.” Perhaps this new style is more practical than just trendy. Either way, her new hair looks beyond healthy, shiny, and full.

Last year involved a lot of new experiences for D'Amelio, but 2021 may have even more in store. She's dropped four singles and music videos, and there's a chance of a full album in sight. And, after being invited to her first fashion show in October 2020, the singer could even be making waves in the fashion world before long. But given how unpredictable 2021 already is, only one thing is certain for D'Amelio: She has a great haircut to start off the year.