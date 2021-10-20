5 Cute Deer Halloween Makeup Looks You Won’t Have To Shell Out Doe For

If going casual and cute while celebrating Halloween is your style, nothing beats showing up to your parties or greeting trick-or-treaters as a deer. It’s not only one of the most beloved and majestic characters in the forest and in storybooks (I mean, how cute is Clarice in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? And do we even need to talk about Bambi?), but it’s a simple way to humble brag and show off your gorgeous features with some extra luxe lashes and a serious pout. These five cute deer Halloween makeup looks are sure to make you a showstopper no matter how you celebrate All Hallows’ Eve this year.
Whether you’re into contouring, throwing on fake antlers, adorning yourself with flowers and glitter, or playing up your peepers for a serious doe-eyed look, there’s definitely a Halloween look on this list for you. To make it even better for you, each look is simple to execute and can probably be done with makeup you already have lying around on your beauty counter or in your makeup bag. Grab a black eyeliner, a skin-toned lip color, and your favorite blush or bronzer and get ready to make these clever deer-inspired looks come to life.