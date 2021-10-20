5 Cute Deer Halloween Makeup Looks You Won’t Have To Shell Out Doe For

If going casual and cute while celebrating Halloween is your style, nothing beats showing up to your parties or greeting trick-or-treaters as a deer. It’s not only one of the most beloved and majestic characters in the forest and in storybooks (I mean, how cute is Clarice in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? And do we even need to talk about Bambi?), but it’s a simple way to humble brag and show off your gorgeous features with some extra luxe lashes and a serious pout. These five cute deer Halloween makeup looks are sure to make you a showstopper no matter how you celebrate All Hallows’ Eve this year.

Whether you’re into contouring, throwing on fake antlers, adorning yourself with flowers and glitter, or playing up your peepers for a serious doe-eyed look, there’s definitely a Halloween look on this list for you. To make it even better for you, each look is simple to execute and can probably be done with makeup you already have lying around on your beauty counter or in your makeup bag. Grab a black eyeliner, a skin-toned lip color, and your favorite blush or bronzer and get ready to make these clever deer-inspired looks come to life.

01 Glam Deer Makeup Contouring and a two-tone lip really make this glam deer makeup look come to life. Do up your eyes up with an emphasized smokey eye, and make sure to finish off the look with huge false eyelashes. Then, with some white eyeliner, outline the inner corners of your eyes to make them appear bigger, and finish off the look by dotting the same white eyeliner around your head. You can easily make deer horns with paper towel rolls, or purchase a cheap headband online.

02 Last-Minute Deer Makeup If you’ve waited until the last minute to decide what to be for Halloween, this simple tutorial is for you. Using just drugstore products, you can easily create this look. The only thing you might have to buy is a liquid white eyeliner. When you draw on black eyeliner and add the shading on the nose, you’ll be instantly recognizable as a deer. Throw on a brown bodysuit or T-shirt and you’re set.

03 Floral Deer Makeup Deer are found in the forest after all, so why not play up the mythical look and add some floral vibes to your deer costume? Pick up cheap fake flowers at any dollar store and assemble your own crown to wear for the night. You can still do all the regular accents of deer makeup, like the darkened nose and large eyes, but then spruce it up with glitter on your cheeks and on your arms to look like you just danced through fairy dust.

04 Over-Eyelined Deer Makeup If you don’t know how to build up a smokey eye and apply false eyelashes, don’t fret! You can still create an easy deer makeup look just by lining your entire eye in black eyeliner. When you reach the outer corner of your eye, pull out the line to create an intensified cat eye look. Then use the same eyeliner to shade your nose, and top off the look with contouring around your forehead and cheeks.