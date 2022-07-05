You don’t have to kiss a frog, prick your finger on a spindle, or turn your mom into a bear to get your dream princess pout. Instead, ColourPop’s bringing back its collection inspired by all your favorite Disney heroines. Best of all, there’s nothing stopping you from buying up a bunch since each one of ColourPop’s True Love’s Kiss lipsticks costs just $10.

If this collection seems familiar to you, it’s because these lippies first dropped in 2018. Back then, they were part of a full Disney princess line featuring an eyeshadow palette, highlighter, and some glosses. Now you’re getting a second chance to shop the incredibly popular lipsticks, with an added bonus: Five new Disney stars — Aurora, Rapunzel, Pocahontas, Moana, and Merida — are being added to the ColourPop lippie roster.

Each of the 12 lipsticks is named after and captures the essence of an iconic Disney heroine and is made with one of ColourPop’s deliciously creamy and full-coverage lipstick formulas. Snow White is a cool-toned red as vibrant as a poison apple while Moana is a warm-toned and sun-kissed nude. Jasmine is a hot pink, Tiana, a deep purple-toned wine, and Merida, a rich brick red. Ariel and Pocahontas are both nudes, but Ariel is more on the peachy side whereas Pocahontas has warmer, reddish undertones. Cinderella, Rapunzel, Aurora, Belle, and Mulan all offer a wide variety of soft pinks.

How much does ColourPop’s True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault cost?

The ColourPop x Disney True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault lipsticks are definitely affordable. You can shop individual shades for only $10 or collect them all for $69 if you really want to embrace living a Disney royalty fantasy.

When does ColourPop’s True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault drop?

To ensure you get your hands on what’s destined to be your new favorite lipstick, you’ll want to be first in line when ColourPop x Disney’s True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault drops on Thursday, July 7. Avoid any apples or spinning wheels that may cause you to sleep through the launch since the last thing you’ll want to do is wait for the restock.

Where can you shop ColourPop’s True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault?

ColourPop is only dropping its True Love’s Kiss Lip Vault on ColourPop.com.