You may know Chrishell Stause for her long, blonde hair, and that hasn’t gone anywhere, but the Selling Sunset star still managed to shake things up with her ‘do the first week of March. For her new look, Stause got sweeping bangs, and she’s calling it her “Heidi Klum era” (though fans are comparing her to another famed blonde). If one day you’re in and the next you’re out, bangs are decidedly in fashion right now.

When Stause debuted the look at Create Cultivate’s 100 Boss Women List celebration earlier this month, fans were immediately wondering if her long, eye-lash grazing bangs were fake. Well, at first they were, because the realtor wanted to give the look a test run. But, in an Instagram video posted on Monday, March 7, she says she fell in love with the look and had her long-time hair stylist, Bradley Leake, cut her some ultra-fringy bangs.

While she’s calling this look Klum-esque, her fans on IG are reminded of someone else entirely, although that may have had something to do with her light pink ‘fit. “You look like a Real Estate Barbie, and I'm loving it,” one person commented. “Chrishell by Mattel! 😆 you look like a Barbie, work it girl,” another person chimed in. The real question, beyond when the next season of Selling Sunset drops, is if the Dream House is included with her new look.

There have been a ton of celebrities rocking bangs as of late. Kristen Stewart, Billie Eilish, and Kendall Jenner, to name a few. A little forehead decoration is clearly in the springtime ether. But, everyone has their own take. Stewart and Jenner went with the 2020 curtain bangs style; Eilish has jagged, face-framing bangs. Stause, however, went wispy and long with hers. While the style of A-lister bangs runs the gamut, forehead fringe is definitely trending for haircuts in spring 2022.