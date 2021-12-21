The Outer Banks cast has a whole lot to celebrate right about now. Not only was Season 3 of the Netflix series finally confirmed earlier this month, but Christmas is right around the corner, and the group is planning on ringing in the new year together. So when I caught up with OBX’s Chase Stokes and Madison Bailey at the launch of American Eagle’s Holiday ‘21 collection, you can bet that I asked them all about the holidays, including their Christmas 2021 outfits, gift trends, NYE plans, and the New Year’s resolutions they’d make for their iconic characters.

On Dec. 25, you can expect to see your fave Pogues turning to full-on cozy mode. “I’m going to be in sweats and in one of the long-sleeve waffle shirts ($15, AE.com). That’s my Christmas outfit,” Bailey says during the launch event. Her co-star echoed her sentiments on going with comfy attire, noting that he’ll most likely wear a pair of “super soft” joggers ($35, AE.com) and a beanie ($8, AE.com). “Whatever’s comfortable and keeps my hair from looking like a bird’s nest,” he explains.

The head-hugging knit hat is also exactly what he’s planning on gifting this year. “You could never go wrong with beanies,” says Stokes. “It’s like tit for tat; I buy you a beanie, you get me a beanie.”

As for Bailey, she lives for a good pullover. “I feel like hoodies are always a great gift,” she says. “I’m getting my brother a hoodie.”

Come Dec. 31, though, the stars are changing things up; both are hoping to be dressed up to ring in the new year — no sweats allowed. While neither have plans set in stone yet, Stokes is excited to usher in 2022 with his co-stars. “This is the first New Year’s in a long time where we can all kind of celebrate together,” he says. “So hopefully with our group of friends and whatnot from the show that we all get the opportunity to do something fun.”

With 2022 on its way, Bailey and Stokes not only have big hopes for themselves, but also for their characters. “If I was going to give Kiara a New Year’s resolution, I would tell Kiara, ‘No boys for a year,’” the 22-year-old says with a laugh. “I would also tell my 16-year-old self the same thing, so that advice goes across the board.”

Stokes advises his OBX character, John B, to chill out as well. “Like, simmer down a little bit. Maybe don’t run as often. For him, take a breath, relax, and just sort of ground yourself a little bit,” the 29-year-old says. “I’m trying to practice being more grounded, being a little more present, and not worrying about the outside noise of where the world is. [...] Just being present — we’ve got a great group of friends who are all around, and we kind of get in our zone, and it forces you to be present.”

Season 3 of Outer Banks is expected to arrive sometime in late spring or summer 2022.