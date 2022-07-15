Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo's Met Gala Butterfly Hair Clips Are On The Way

Are you still dreaming of dreamy Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 Met Gala look? If so, you’re not alone. In fact, so many folks have been thirsting after Rodrigo's dreamy ensemble that Jennifer Behr and Betsey Johnson, the designers behind the gauzy butterfly clips that pulled the look together, are dropping a limited edition collab inspired by the singer’s custom Met Gala hair accessories. Rodrigo’s Met Gala butterfly hair clips are on the way and you can preorder them right now.

To understand the butterfly clip craze of today, it helps to know where this Y2K accessories trend came from. Butterfly clips first came into fashion when young icons including Melissa Joan Hart in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire, and Sarah Michelle Gellar all wore them. The look quickly became a teen obsession and before long the buggy hair accessories made their way to red carpets.

Tyra Banks wore two large butterflies to the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 1998. That same year, Jennifer Aniston piled her hair high with the clips for the premiere of The Object of My Affection. Butterfly clips are back, thanks in large part to Rodrigo, the queen of Y2K and ‘90s fashion. Between her plaid skirts, metallic sets, and slip dresses, the 19-year-old has been giving a masterclass in early aughts and late ‘90s style.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When the “Good 4 U” singer attended the Met Gala this year, she set hearts aflutter with her butterfly hair clips. Designed by Behr and Johnson and decorated with Swarovski crystals, Rodrigo’s silk organza butterfly clips were a moment unto themselves. Now, thanks to the collab between Behr and Johnson you’ll be able to get your very own set.

Jennifer Behr and Betsey Johnson are releasing two pins as part of their limited edition collab. Both are dropping in September, but are available for preorder starting Thursday, July 14. The first pin is the Gala Bobby Pin. It’s just as big as Rodrigo’s butterflies were, is made of Swarovski crystals, and features the same sheer silk organza. It’s also got an A-list price tag and will set you back $175. The second collab piece is the Gabby Bobby Pin which is retailing at $75. This one is smaller and doesn’t have any crystals, but does feature an ombré wing design finished in a high-gloss sheen.

While it’s tempting to channel your inner teen pop star, $175 is a lot to spend on butterfly clips. If you don’t want to break the bank, there are plenty of amazing dupes out there for less. If you want a wide range of options with the same veined wings as Rodrigo’s butterflies had, try Amazon’s Butterfly Hair Clips. You get 18 different clips in a range of colors and patterns. Judging by the photos shared throughout the Amazon reviews, they’re also quite large. This set of butterfly clips is also a steal at just $10.

Romwe’s Butterfly Clips have a sparkle similar to Rodrigo’s higher-end accessories. They may not be studded with Swarovski crystals, but they are dotted with rhinestones and will still add a shimmer to your hair. The double wings on each bobby pin also make the wings look ready to take off at any moment like you’re actually wearing butterflies.

Behr and Johnson’s clips fluttered gently with every step Rodrigo took up the Met stairs, and the New Silk Unicorn Wings have the same effect. Although they’re smaller than the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s accessories, these clips also use silk organza to achieve the same, delicate look.

Whether you’re waiting for the real deal or shopping for dupes, do yourself a favor and dot your hair with butterflies this summer. It’s a whole Y2K vibe and, as Rodrigo proved at the Met Gala, this vibe is immaculate.