7 Bridgerton Hair Tutorials For Halloween That’ll Have The Suitors Lining Up

Coming off my fifth re-watch of Bridgerton, one thing (beyond the fact that it’s a perfect TV show) is clear: It makes for a great Halloween costume. The Regency-era drama is rife with beautiful gowns, titillating romance, and some gorgeous hairstyles, to boot. So, to be able to properly rock your Bridgerton Halloween costume, you’re going to need to watch a few Bridgerton hair tutorials to really nail the look.
There are so many beautiful and complex hairdos throughout the series that really contribute to the way this series sucks you into its world. Daphne Bridgerton never has her short curtain bangs out of place, even with both flowers and a tiara on her head. Queen Charlotte has some of the most intricate, artistic wigs to ever grace the small screen. Then, there’s Penelope Featherington’s incredibly impressive curls. If you’re feeling a challenge, you can even attempt a hair sculpture that’ll make Cressida Cowper jealous. The hair game throughout Bridgerton is simply unmatched.
However, as nice as it would be to have a lady’s maid dress your tresses for you, you’re likely facing down your Bridgerton-inspired Halloween on your own. That’s where these Bridgerton hairstyle tutorials come in. No matter which of the characters you most want to embody, you can get their hair on lock by following along with the following videos.