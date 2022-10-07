Nail art has had a quiet fall. Fall’s biggest nail trends have been decidedly on the muted side after summer’s most viral mani, glazed doughnut nails aka chrome nails, set a slightly subdued trending tone. With variations of chrome and metallic manicures reigning supreme, the vibe has been quite minimalistic. However, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s latest mani just might change the game. Her recent chrome gem nail art throws minimalism out the window.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, nail artist and Unistella salon founder Park Eun Kyung posted a pic of Jisoo sporting some seriously over-the-top chrome nails created by Unistella nail artist Borah. Borah’s design took the celebrity-loved chrome finish to an entirely new level by decorating the singer’s glossy nails with massive gemstones. If decadence came in a nail art form, this is what it would look it.

The excess is everywhere in this manicure, from the size of the stones to the sheer number of them. No two gems are alike and each was placed in an asymmetric, organic array, creating a flowy, slightly chaotic vibe. Given all the opulence, it’s safe to say that this is one weighty mani. It’s worth noting that, underneath the gems, Jisoo’s nails were perfectly glazed in a nearly golden ombré that’s so glossy and sheer that you can see right through the polish.

BLACKPINK’s lead vocalist’s bling didn’t stop at her cuticles. In addition to her gem-studded nails, Jisoo also wore three chunky and luxurious rings. How she even managed to get them over her manicure is anyone’s guess, but she’s radiating main character energy.

Jisoo is no stranger to big, dramatic manicures and, notably, she did not get the minimal fall nail art memo. On Sept. 21, Eun Kyung shared a pic of Jisoo’s vibrant watercolor nails, also done by Borah. The long square-shaped nails were awash with pink, purple, blue, and orange. Rather than blending the different colors, the polish is layered for a graphic effect reminiscent of a watercolor painting.

Jisoo’s nails don’t go on summer vacation. On Aug. 21, Eun Kyung posted another one of Jisoo’s magical manicures. The black nails, decorated with iridescent butterflies, flowers, and leaves, have haunted forest vibes, and the mother-of-pearl accents elevate the look from nail art to fine art. If you’re looking for some out-of-this-world nail inspo, you need to add Jisoo to your next manicure’s mood board.

Despite the recent turn to more relaxed nail art, nails dripping in excess don’t ever really go out of style. 3D nail charms have long been a favorite of celebrities like Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kali Uchis. Fingers crossed that Jisoo’s chrome gem mani will bring these opulent nails back into the limelight just in time for the holidays.