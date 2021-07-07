Shop
A woman in one of Nakimuli's colorful and bright bikinis.

13 Black-Owned Swimwear Brands Making Your New Favorite Bathing Suits

Let’s go to the beach, beach.

By Margaret Blatz
Courtesy of Nakimuli

As summer continues, it’s high time to lay out by the pool, play in the waves, and pretty much live in your swimwear if you aren’t doing so already. To look your cutest for all these water-side activities, you’re going to need some fresh swimsuits. Might I suggest a stunning swimsuit from one of these Black-owned swimwear brands?

After a month of rotating between about four suits, my summer swim wardrobe and Instagram feed are practically begging for something new. Between the bomb bikinis, sexy one-pieces, and inventive tankinis, you can find every kind of swimsuit imaginable in a plethora of prints and colors from these Black-owned brands. Even more, the styles are like nothing you’ve seen before. Why go to the beach and match with every fifth person there when you could stand out in a bikini or one-piece you’re going to love for years to come? Each of these brands creates unique, fun, and stylish swimsuits that’ll turn heads no matter where you go.

As you prepare to fill your cart with a plethora of summer-ready ‘fits, don’t miss out on these Black-owned swimwear brands. It’s shot girl summer, after all, so you better be feeling your best.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cotton Candy Half Shoulder Bottom
1001 Swim

You can achieve your pastel and metallic dreams at 1001 Swim. The Miami-based brand is all about turning heads, and that’s incredibly easy to achieve with its innumerable fun options.

$59
Adwoa (Bottom Only)
Ashanti Swimwear

Ashanti Swimwear is having a massive sale right now, so it’s the perfect time to snag some of its meaningful suits. Each color and print created by brand has a specific meaning, making the suits all the more beautiful.

$41.48
$20.73
Sasha
EgoSwim

EgoSwim is the place to go for swimsuits with clever cutouts. Each piece in its arsenal comes in vibrant colors with unique peek-a-boos to show off your skin. These swimsuits are ideal for getting the most tan and standing out on the beach.

$55
Catalyst Top Golden Hour
Elicit

For an environmentally-friendly swimsuit that’s made to last you summer after summer, check out Elicit. Even more, each swimsuit is truly one-of-a-kind, and with the quality, you won’t have to spend a fortune every year revamping your swimwear.

£40
The Kingston Mesh Top
Keva by Keva J

Keva J founded her eponymous swimwear line, Keva by Keva J, with the intention to bring unique swimsuits to people of different body sizes. Now, the brand has plenty of funky patterns and strappy styles to choose from to get a totally singular look.

$80
$60
Amara Mesh One Piece Swimsuit
Koko D. Swimwear

Koko D. Swimwear is not for the faint of heart, although everyone should feel confident enough to try it out. Its abstract prints and singular silhouettes mean you can find the perfect swimsuit for your vibe without losing out on style.

$80
African Print Long-sleeved Underboob Bikini Swimsuit Top - Zabrina
LAVIYE

Bringing African prints to Western silhouettes, LAVIYE has created a line of beautiful and bold swimsuits. The brand’s ethos is all about creating well-made, statement pieces that won’t break the bank, meaning you’re getting quality, affordable suits.

$71
$64
Delvin Wrap Bikini Top
Melissa Simone

For an itty bitty suit that’ll make you feel wildly confident, look no further than Melissa Simone. This brand looks like it was taken straight from every celebrity’s aspirational summer photos in the best way. Its micro bikinis come in a bunch of unexpected fabrics and prints that’ll inspire hundreds of Instagrams.

$90
RallyTopia Top
Mint Swim

Mint Swim has a collection of classic styles with lux details — the ideal place to find basics that feel a touch more elevated. With lace-ups, gold notes, and even rhinestones, you can find your favorite style with a chic update here.

$56
Bright Delight 2 Bikini
Nakimuli

Why wear one color when you can rock an entire rainbow? Each of Nakimuli’s swimsuits is absolutely bursting with vibrancy. To sweeten the deal, its items range in size from S to 3X.

$90
Mariha
ShweShweKini

To educate more people on South Africa and Basotho culture, Refiloe Thaisi founded ShweShweKini. She used eclectic patterns and bold colors to bring South African styles to swimwear, and each product features a Sesotho (one of South Africa’s languages) name with meaning behind, so you can learn more about Basotho culture as you buy.

$76.23
$29.61
The Talia Cross Back One Piece Bodysuit - Safari Print
Sianmarie

Sianmarie leaves no details unexplored and, instead, makes swimsuits that go above and beyond what you could dream of. This influencer-loved brand is sure to take your poolside Instagram posts to the next level.

£54
XhaleQueen Nude
Xhale Swim

Seamless and completely reversible, Xhale Swim has perfected the high-waisted, triangle bikini. The silhouette is a timeless suit that every beach lover needs to have on hand for all their tanning needs, and Xhale Swim delivers on this look in the best way.

$65