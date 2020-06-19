Peep These Black-Owned Depop Shops For Some Of The COOLEST Clothes & Accessories
You need the tie-dye polo.
If Depop had a welcome sign, it would say "Welcome to land of the coolest people you'll ever meet." The platform, a digital space filled with e-shops where people can sell vintage finds, custom-made items, and more, is brimming with retro-inspired, handmade, and edgy designs that rival renowned designers. While there's no shortage of products to lose yourself in, the Black-owned Depop shops below deserve your attention and currently house myriad of must-have items you won't be able to stop yourself from buying.
The owners behind these exceedingly cool Depop shops have a keen eye for merging vintage items with a modern aesthetic. Not to mention, they've created accessible spaces where you can shop sustainably and ethically — a welcome alternative to the exclusionary, and often expensive, brands and corporations that have monopolized the fashion industry for so long. It's high time to highlight and support the innovative creators out there doing this vital work, especially so in the Black community. Scroll through some of the coolest Black-owned shops on Depop, and prepare to add to cart instantly.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @chyrenee
Shop here for: an overflowing collection of secondhand, throwback items that'll make any '90s baby scream with joy.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @istylelooks
Shop here for: super edgy and chic tops, dresses, jackets and more that look straight out of a luxury shop.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @jw5301
Shop here for: the absolute coolest upcycled polo shirts and tops made into trendy cropped and tie-dyed tops.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @nancysvtgshop
Shop here for: a range of bright, floral vintage dresses, skirts, and tops, as well as quality secondhand denim and accessories.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @cobeethrift
Shop here for: the most striking set of retro-inspired dress tops, suits, accessories, and more that look like an '80s and '90s dream.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @getsomegreens
Shop here for: daring, expressive items — from bright red puffers to graphic tops and camo dresses — that look out of this world.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @shauniescloset
Shop here for: vibrant, patterned button-downs, sweaters, and dress tops that range from casual streetwear to more formalwear.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @mellowaya
Shop here for: a plethora of versatile denim, sweaters, tops, and more, each with a slightly vintage vibe.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @studiodem
Shop here for: tons of bright-colored, chic items, like kitten heels and blazers, that look straight out of '80s and '90s TV shows.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @mothcloudz
Shop here for: an eclectic line of cool crop tops, babydoll dresses, and statement accessories.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @fullmoongurl
Shop here for: everything from basic crop tops to old-school Von Dutch tees, and an epic shoulder bag that says "ditch him."
Black-owned Depop Shop: @jreneediy
Shop here for: beautifully handmade or upcycled designs — corset belts, co-ord sets, and crop tops — from an aspiring designer.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @dustedwonders
Shop here for: airy, flowy silhouettes, such as breezy button downs, linen dresses, nautical sets, and more.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @chibrokemyheart
Shop here for: super vibrant, fun graphic t-shirts and cool denim pieces that'll bring you back to your childhood.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @anotherminimalist
Shop here for: a mix of funky graphic prints and classic vintage silhouettes that'll fit seamlessly into your wardrobe.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @ofkymil
Shop here for: an enormous collection of vivid unisex designs that runs the gamut from rainbow-crocheted crop tops to fringe jackets and accessories.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @miagho_
Shop here for: statement accessories, both modern and retro, that will be the perfect additions to any outfit.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @moderndayesther
Shop here for: a fun mix of novelty items, retro knits, and fashion-forward silhouettes with a nostalgic twist.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @kaylazwa
Shop here for: both basics and statement pieces, all of which you'll keep as staples in your closet for a long time.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @cosmicwavevintage
Shop here for: a "Y2K paradise" of retro crop tops, jackets, skirts, dresses, and so much more.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @guvmanian
Shop here for: incredibly unique clothing and accessories that'll make you think outside the box when outfit planning.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @mightythrift
Shop here for: easy thrifted basics, as well as a wide range of beautiful lingerie and fun swimwear.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @tandybydesign
Shop here for: effortlessly cool streetwear and loungewear, featuring graphic tees and tons of tie-dye.
Black-owned Depop Shop: @angeliq09
Shop here for: a collection of sexy, bold silhouettes, like funky mini skirts and bodysuits.
Black-Owned Depop Shop: @retroklozett
Shop here for: an impeccable curation of vintage jerseys, tees, windbreakers, button-downs, and more, all organized by color.
Black-Owned Depop Shop: @sssumayaaa
Shop here for: a little bit of everything, including seriously cool, retro leather items and quintessential ‘90s and Y2K silhouettes.
Black-Owned Depop Shop: @alliedervil
Shop here for: a vibrant collection of stunning, form-fitting, summer-ready silhouettes that’ll have you itching to go out just so you can wear ‘em.
Black-Owned Depop Shop: @ngarard
Shop here for: a uniquely curated collection of vintage finds that fit sleek and uniform vibes, playful looks, and everything in between.
Black-Owned Depop Shop: @chicagoplussizethrift
Shop here for: an expertly curated collection of Y2K plus-size clothing and accessories that suit multiple body types and multiple tastes.
Black-Owned Depop Shop: @janettojo
Shop here for: an immediate blast from the past, with numerous options that so perfectly capture the fashion of Y2K and the ‘90s, but could easily translate to your wardrobe today.
