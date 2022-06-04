Plenty of clothes claim to have a universal fit, but few can own the title like wrap tops. Thanks to features like adjustable ties and stretchy materials that allow you to customize for your body, the best wrap tops are paragons of versatility. They’re appropriate for every occasion and easy to style up or down — and somehow they look good on everyone.

While most of the wrap tops ahead have adjustable self-ties — the defining aspect of the wrap top — others have a wrap-top effect, due to features like surplice tops and waist belts. Either way, there are plenty of variations on the theme. You’ll reach for cropped wrap tops when you’re headed out for drinks or a date, while wrap tops with sweet details, like fluttery peplum hems and ruffled sleeves, can take you to the office or brunch.

That said, wrap tops are famous for their day-to-night versatility; so with a swap of your sneakers for heels, any of these tops can lean more “club” than “office” (or the other way around). And while V necklines come with the wrap-top territory, some necklines are more plunging than others; if you prefer more coverage, you can layer a bandeau bra or camisole underneath. That always looks polished.

Ready to wrap? From slinky jersey numbers to cozy wrap sweaters, here are 10 of the best wrap tops on Amazon.

01 A Short-Sleeve Wrap Top That Can Be Styled In So Many Creative Ways WDIRARA Deep V Tie Front Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Wide, drapey short sleeves and long, adjustable ties make this silky, stretchy rayon-and-spandex wrap top surprisingly versatile — tie in the front for a plunging, evening-ready neckline, or wear over a tank for the office. You can adjust the waist-length hem to a shorter crop; you can even wear this top backwards, for a dramatic, deep-V back. It’s a top with options. And with a whopping 51 colors and patterns to choose from, you’re sure to find a version of this top that you love. Glowing review: “So versatile!! [...] The shirt is a great stretchy material. My favorite aspect is it can be worn in 3 ways depending on what you’re going for. As pictured is the most “exposed” version- the straps can also be tied in the back, similar to a wrap dress which shows a lot less skin. Lastly, you can flip the shirt around and rock it as a high neck, backless blouse- also very fun!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large Plus

02 This Cropped Wrap Top That’ll Take You From Day To Night SheIn Deep V Wrap Crop Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This wrap top somehow manages to be both dramatic and low-effort at once — the bloused sleeves and long, adjustable sash make an impact, but the perfectly stretchy combination of rayon, polyester, and spandex is just as comfortable as pajamas. The overall silhouette is simple enough to make this appropriate for day or night, depending on how you style it. Just think how cute this piece would be paired with denim cutoffs for day, then some flowy, wide-leg pants and strappy sandals for evening. Glowing review: “This top can be worn in many different ways at many different times of the day. Right now,[...] I am wearing it with my Lululemon yoga joggers with a tight-tapered ankle and high waist. I can put on platform wedges for a more minimalist yet dressy look or put in some sneakers for a more casual-sporty look.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

03 This Wrap-Inspired Tunic Top With A Surplice Neckline IN'VOLAND V Neck Wrap Tunic Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tunic top isn’t a true wrap top since it doesn’t have a self-tie, but the surplice neckline and ruched, faux-wrap bodice create an overall wrap effect. Whatever you want to call it, this’ll quickly become one of your favorite tops — the stretchy rayon and spandex fabric is buttery-soft and stretchy (and it resists wrinkles), and it’s versatile enough to pair with denim, shorts, or a more structured pant if you’re on your way to the office. Glowing review: “I love the stretch. The fit is fantastic. [...] It’s a nice date night or club top...I can also wear a tank underneath when I need to be more discreet...the sleeves on these are just what I was looking for. They come almost to my elbows and not tight at all. I’m very happy with this top and would order again in different colors!” Available sizes: 16 — 32 Plus

04 The Plunging Wrap Top That’ll Become Your New Go-To Going-Out Top BORIFLORS Tie Up Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Going out is something we do again, and this wrap top is ready for the challenge. It hits so many notes of a solid going-out top: There’s the plunging cutout neckline, minimal short sleeves, slinky self-tie, ultra-cropped hemline, and soft, stretchy polyester-spandex blend fabric that’ll move with you on the dance floor. With more than 20 colors and patterns to choose from, including a handful of long-sleeve options, you can’t go wrong. Glowing review: “Super cute and comfy! The inside is lined with a fuzzy type of material so it feels really soft and comfy on your skin. I like that the tie is long so you have the option to tie it however you want. Not see through at all!” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

05 This Wrap Top With Romantic Bloused Sleeves & A Sweetheart Neckline WDIRARA Long Sleeve Tie Back Wrap Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon Ruffles are having a moment, and this peasant blouse-inspired wrap top is a perfect way to get in on the trend. Made of 100% polyester, with long puffed sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulder, ruffled cuffs, and a sweetheart neckline that connects to an adjustable wrap waist, this is a top that will add just the right amount of romance to all your trousers, denim, and skirts. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

06 A Daytime-Ready Floral Wrap Top With A Ruffled Peplum Hem Allegra K Wrap Peplum Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon A foolproof choice for daytime, this wrap top features a hip-length peplum hem and fluttery ruffles at the sleeves and neckline. The wrinkle-resistant polyester fabric is a particularly great option for travelers — everyone needs at least one top they can pluck, wrinkle-free, from their suitcase — and the floral print looks fresh and delicate, whether paired with office-appropriate trousers or denim cutoffs over the weekend. Glowing review: “Lightweight fabric, beautiful color and print [...] Cute with jeans or dress pants/skirt. I received lots of compliments.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

07 This Ribbed Wrap Top You’ll Reach For Over Your Basic T-Shirts Glanzition Crop Cross Wrap Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a casual and cute day-to-night top, this wrap crop top is hard to beat. With a cropped hem and stretchy, ribbed polyester and spandex fabric, this top is simple enough to pair with any pants, skirts, or shorts in your closet — think of it as an elevated alternative to your basic T-shirts. The short sleeves will keep you comfortable and cool, and the neckline is low enough to be just a little daring, while still being daytime-appropriate. Glowing review: “Fits perfect...very comfortable material...love the color....love the design....Great for the price”. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

08 A Short-Sleeve Wrap Top With A Chic, Asymmetrical Hem Romwe Wrap V Neck Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon How chic is the asymmetrical hemline of this wrap top? Featuring short sleeves and a classic deep V neckline, this top has the kind of relaxed elegance that fits in anywhere. On your way to work? Toss this on with a pair of structured trousers. The 95% polyester fabric has 5% elastane woven in for some dreamy stretch, so you’ll be comfy at your desk. Headed to brunch? Wear this with a cute pair of cutoffs and espadrilles. Or wear it with a floral midi skirt and heeled, chunky sandals — the possibilities are endless. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

09 A Long-Sleeve Wrap Top With A Trendy Bandage-Style Tie Artfish Deep V Wrap Tie Cropped Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This wrap top is yet another perfect going-out option. It features a deep V neckline and a cropped hemline, with a trendy bandage-style tie waist that’s positively saucy. Long sleeves balance the cropped hem (though there are also a few short-sleeve versions on offer), while a jersey-like cotton and spandex blend offers stretchy comfort. It’s a top with PJ feels and going-out zeal. Glowing review: “I love this top. The material is very soft but not too light weight. Definitely not see through or itchy. Fits perfectly and the color is a perfect match to whats pictured!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 This Faux-Wrap Top In A Cozy Knit Material ZESICA Belted Waist Knitted Top Amazon $40 See On Amazon This knit top may not be a true wrap top, but you can still enjoy all the fun details of the style: A deep, surplice neckline (and a matching surplice back, with a decorative knit strap), and a knit tie belt with a cute peplum hem. Batwing sleeves and ribbed cuffs add textural interest, and the rayon/polyester/viscose blend knit fabric will keep you cozy. You’ll wear this one to the office and then out for drinks after; that cozy knit is begging to be paired with a chic leather loafer. Glowing review: “Wow- I never write reviews on Amazon, but this must be the cutest sweater ever! I must let everyone know how soft this sweater is. The material is very thick and the quality is better than expected. I may get this in multiple colors. Definitely a must buy!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

