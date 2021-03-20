Bandeaus are a less structured version of a strapless bra, but that doesn't mean they have to feel flimsy. The best bandeau bras combine comfort and support in a sleek, shoulder-baring design. Most bandeaus rely on snug stretch fabric to provide lift and hold, but there are also options with underwires and silicone strips to suit a ton of preferences.

Starting at the lighter end of the support spectrum, an unlined bralette provides coverage and a whiff of support on lazy days. Get some in lace and they’ll look pretty peeking out from under a muscle tank, but could just as easily be used to fill in a neckline on days you don’t feel like wearing a camisole. They're also nice enough to wear solo for days when your bra is your top.

Continuing on down the spectrum, you'll find a padded seamless bandeau, which starts to move into actual bra territory. They're often found with removable cups that let you downgrade them for off-duty days. You can wear them to add shape and support to strapless and spaghetti style tops, and thanks to their seamless build, they’re totally invisible under clothes.

For dedicated support, though, underwire bandeau styles are a sure bet — if they’re unlined, you won’t be trading one form of comfort for another. For people who despise underwires, an option with light boning and soft cups could be the best of both worlds. There's even one Holy Grail strapless bra in the mix below with so many rave reviews it couldn't be overlooked.

From weekends to wedding receptions, these are the most comfortable bandeau bras worth buying in multiples.

1. This Trio Of Lace Bandeau Bralettes With A Cult Following Boao Lace Bandeau Bra (3-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 5,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on these lightweight lace bandeau bralettes, with many raving about their soft feel and stay-up fit. They're unpadded and lined in breathable modal and stretchy spandex with a sheer back. They feature built-in loops for attaching bra straps (although they don't come with their own) so you can build a convertible bra with the straps you love. Their wide band helps stave off slippage, and there's a thin elastic running top and bottom for security. Their versatile design has made them a clear fan favorite. "Nailed it," raved one fan, adding, "Stretchy enough to step through and slide up into place. Back is just lace, which was an unexpected happy surprise. Need something that disappears under clothes? These unlined seamless bandeau bras from a different brand are a barely-there alternative.

2. A Multi-Pack Of Bandeau Bras Available In Extended Sizes Dinamit Jeans Seamless Padded Bandeau Bra (3-Pack) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon These seamless bandeau bras have strategic knit panels down the front to stave off uni-boob, while providing light support without underwires thanks to their top and bottom banded fit. They’re made from nylon and spandex, are fully lined, and include removable foam padding for custom coverage. In just over a dozen colors with 20 different multipack combinations available, you can find a set that's right for you whether that's skin-friendly neutrals or bright colors that pop against your favorite pieces. Oh, and they're supremely comfortable, too, as one shopper noted, "I’ve been wearing one a whole day now and slept in it. It’s so comfortable. No underwire torture, pinching band or shoulder straps cutting into my shoulders like knives...just enough support." Available colors: 13

3. A Convertible Bandeau Bra With Genius Straps Hanes Ultimate Bandini Multi-Way Bra $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear it as a bandeau, a one-shoulder bra, or a racerback bralette: the Hanes Bandini is indeed almost magical with straps that are contoured to lie flat for bare-shouldered styles, giving you ultimate versatility. Made from nylon and spandex, there’s a narrow stretch gore in the center to provide shape between two sewn-in foam cups — they won't shift or get lost in the wash — and provide a more structured look than softer styles. "They are my favorite bra right now because they're so functional," one reviewer declared. "Comfortable enough to wear on a regular basis, but also supportive enough for light to moderate exercise." Available colors: 10

4. This Underwire Bandeau Bra For A Bit More Support Ahh By Rhonda Shear Angel Seamless Underwire Bandeau Bra $21 | Amazon See On Amazon If you prefer a little extra lift from your bras, this nylon and spandex bandeau has two sculpted underwires for added support and a defined center gore for shape. The longline band provides additional security against slippage, with two sturdy elastic panels running top and bottom. It's lightweight and seamless so, despite the support, it still practically disappears under clothes for a natural look. "This bra is SUPER comfortable and stays put, not constantly rolling up or down. It doesn't provide much lift, just a little - but it keeps things in place and prevents bouncing and jiggling," as one fan noted. It's worth noting, however, that some shoppers felt that the support was lacking for larger breast sizes. Available colors: 3

5. And These High-End Supportive Bandeaus *Without* Underwires Cosabella Never Say Never Flirtie Lace Bandeau Bra (3-Pack) $98 | Amazon See On Amazon With a combination of stay-put silicone and just a touch of sturdy boning on either side, Cosabella's bandeau bra offers the support of more structured bras in a super-soft format that vanishes under tank tops. The bandeau bras are lined in an airy cotton-spandex blend that's layered underneath lace with a scalloped edge especially woven to be gentle on delicate skin. Do note that there’s no center gore which provides an overall more relaxed feel. The bras normally retail for $55 each, making this three-pack a serious bargain on some nice lingerie. "I can't believe these exist," one shopper gushed. "I don't even feel the boning, but the bra stays up. I also feel like there is ample stretch to not smash, but enough to provide support. It's a soft material and feels breathable, not scratchy." Available colors: 2

Also Nice: A Strapless Bra That's Actually Comfortable DELIMIRA Underwire Multiway Strapless Bra $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Strapless bras can get a bad rap, which is why this one is such a find. It boasts an impressive 4.3-star review from nearly 9,000 ratings, and dozens of shoppers wrote in that it was the best bra they'd ever owned. It combines supportive underwires with a strip of boning on each side and grippy silicone across the top and bottom of both cups and band for a budge-proof fit. The band is lined with a bit of mesh for breathability and fastens via three hooks and eyes instead of the conventional two-count for added structure. "It is so comfortable that honestly, I forgot I was wearing a strapless bra after a bit," one shopper confessed. "Also, it stays in place- all day- not slipping or tugging." Available colors: 23

