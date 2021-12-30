Curtain bangs can be tricky to brush and style if you don’t have the right tools on hand. The best round brushes for curtain bangs have a small barrel diameter — just how small depends on the length of your bangs and the thickness of your hair, though generally under 2 inches a good rule of thumb. Those with shorter or finer strands may prefer a round brush with an extra-small barrel, while those with longer or thicker locks should opt for a round brush with a slightly larger diameter. And finally, the best round brush for your bangs will also feature bristles that are made from a material that’s suitable for your hair’s needs.

When hunting for round brushes, you’ll come across picks with a few different bristle options. Natural boar bristles are usually considered the best choice for styling bangs — yes, curtain bangs included! — since they’re ultra soft and gentle to minimize breakage. While these picks can be pricey, they tend to last longer than their synthetic counterparts, so they could be a smart investment. Synthetic bristles — which are typically made from nylon, but sometimes plastic — can better handle thicker strands for which boar bristles might be too soft and are excellent for detangling, though look for ball-tipped picks to prevent snagging and pulling. It’s also possible to opt for a brush with both boar and nylon bristles, allowing you to reap the benefits of both at the same time.

If smoothing your hair or preventing frizz is a top priority, look for a brush with ceramic coating on the barrel. These picks often feature ionic technology to add shine to your strands, too. To speed up your bang styling, consider purchasing a ceramic two-in-one hot air brush that drys and styles your bangs at once. These devices do get hot, though, so just be careful when working close to your head! Other features to be on the lookout for? A ridged, rubbery grip can make the brush extra comfortable to hold — an ergonomically-shaped handle can help with this, too. To precisely part your bangs, look for a brush with a built-in sectioning tip.

1. A Round Brush With Boar Bristles

This round brush from PERFEHAIR is the ideal choice for curtain bangs since it has a small, 1.3-inch diameter (including the bristles — the barrel alone has a 0.4-inch diameter). The polished natural wood handle is petite, too, making it super easy to work with, and the amazingly soft boar bristles should be able to comb through your strands without causing damage or breakage.

If you don’t need such a small brush, this pick is also available in a larger size with a 2-inch diameter. And if boar bristles alone aren’t going to cut it for your hair, the brush is also available with both nylon and boar bristles.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I absolutely love this brush! It's amazing! It's perfect for my bangs! It's excellent at getting all of my natural oils & sebum from my scalp and evenly coating the entirety of my hair, keeping it healthy and giving it a glorious & beautiful sheen & shine!!! I never expected such big results from such a tiny brush! I attribute these results to the high quality materials used to make the brush...especially the boar hair!!!”

2. A Fan-Favorite Round Brush For Under $5

Amazon reviewers rave about this Conair round brush, giving it a solid 4.6-star rating overall on the site, after more than 21,000 reviews for the line — and with a price point of under $5, how could you go wrong? The barrel of the brush has a 0.5-inch diameter (not including the bristles) which is perfect for curtain bangs, and the barrel is made of metal to retain heat for faster blow drying and styling. The soft, ball-tipped nylon bristles won’t snag or tug as you work the brush through your hair. And the soft, ridged grip makes this pick super comfortable to hold.

Conair sells other budget-friendly brushes too, including a slightly larger round brush that’s suitable for those with thicker or longer bangs. Also, just an FYI — when purchasing the round brush you will receive a random color.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is absolute perfection if you have short bangs like I do or angled hair that you want to style into a retro rolls.”

3. A Highly Rated Ceramic Round Brush

The solid 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon — among a whopping 16,000 and growing reviews — is proof that this round brush from Osenia is a good one. And best yet, tons of reviewers indicate that it’s a great option for bangs, curtain bangs included! There’s a brush that features a small, 0.75-inch barrel (the total diameter is 1.35 inches with bristles) that’s made from ion-infused ceramic to speed up drying time while also making your hair ultra shiny. The nylon bristles are wonderful for detangling, and the lightweight, ergonomic handle is comfortable to maneuver. Another cool feature of this pick? It has a sectioning tip that’s stored in the handle.

If this round brush is too small for your curtain bangs, this pick comes in larger sizes, too — choose from 1-, 1.3-, 1.7-, 2-, and 2.5-inch barrel sizes.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This small size is perfect to tame my bangs. It works very well and I really like that my hair doesn’t get tangled up in the handle or any other parts of the brush like my other curl brush does.”

4. A Boar & Nylon Brush For Longer Bangs Or Thicker Hair

If you have longer bangs or thicker hair, you may find a round brush with a slightly larger diameter better to work with — and that’s exactly what you’ll get with this pick from GranNaturals. The round brush features a 1.75-inch diameter, including both the barrel and the bristles made from a combination of boar and nylon for the best of both worlds. The lightweight wooden handle has a groove that makes this pick very comfortable to hold.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Ever since I got the bristle brush, It has made my life so much easier! I used to have a brush that only had plastic bristles, and it sucked. GranNaturals bristle brush is so easy to use to style bangs. It's hard to find real brushes that does the job these days! I really like that it is light and not too big of the handle. I would recommend this to anyone who have bangs!”

5. A 2-In-1 Hot Air Brush

This two-in-one hot air brush from Conair allows you to easily dry and style your bangs at once, saving you major time in the long run. Featuring ball-tipped nylon bristles, this pick will glide through your hair as you work. And the 1-inch titanium ceramic barrel (a lot smaller than most other hot air brushes) will smooth your strands, while the ionic technology helps to bump up your hair’s shine.

This pick need to be plugged into an outlet to work. Choose from multiple settings — cool, low, or high. The hot brush also is sold in a slightly larger 1.5-inch size.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “A must-have for anyone with bangs! Works very well, takes about 3 mins to blow dry my bangs [...] and it's easy to do. My mother in law liked it so much she bought one for herself after using it once!”

6. A Set Of Round Brushes For Curtain Bangs & More

Four incredible round brushes for under $40? That’s exactly what you’ll get with this set from Aozzy, and the smallest one (with a barrel diameter of 0.98 inches, or 25 millimeters) is perfect for curtain bangs. The other three sizes — with diameters of 1.26 inches, 1.69 inches, and 2.09 inches — will give you a good variety of brushes in your tool belt, allowing you to style curtain bangs or create different hair styles with ease. Each brush in the set boasts a combination of boar and nylon bristles, plus a ceramic barrel that’s infused with ionic minerals to reduce frizz. If you blow-dry your hair, the vented core allows increased airflow from the blow dryer, evenly distributing the heat through your strands. And the handles on the brushes? Well they’re ergonomically-designed with an anti-slip grip for easy holding. The tip of each brush handle features a sectioning tool, too. Included with this pick is a handy bag to keep the brushes corralled.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This round brush set is perfect! I love that it comes with 4 different sizes! It makes styling your hair in whatever fashion you want a breeze! It helps cut down on the overall drying time, as well as cuts down on the amount of frizz I experience. They are made well, priced well, and overall recommended!”