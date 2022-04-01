While your long lashes may very well stand out on their own, when you want to play up your eyes, applying mascara is the easiest way to do so. The best mascaras for naturally long lashes vary based on how you want to enhance them, but overall, volumizing formulas are key. Those with long lashes that are straight will probably want a curling mascara, while those with thinner lashes will likely want a formula that's thickening. For anyone with long lashes that also happen to be naturally curly (I think I speak for everyone when I say I am eternally jealous), you probably want a mascara that separates your lashes as it builds volume.

The secret to getting your dream lashes lies in the shape of the wand you use. For maximum volume, oversized, hourglass-shaped brushes are ideal, and the more bristles on your brush, the more volume and density you’re going to get. Curved wands will give your lashes a lift and curl, and comb-like brushes will help separate your lashes and eliminate any clumping. (There are also super-thin wands that are great for lengthening, but with naturally longer lashes, you can skip those.)

Ready for a full-on false-lash effect? From a double-sided mascara wand that bulks up lashes to an editor's go-to drugstore mascara, take your pick from the best mascaras for naturally long lashes, below.

1. Editor's Pick

“This is my holy grail mascara,” says Elite Daily editor Caroline Goldstein. “I have naturally long lashes, but a single coat of this literally makes them look like a strip of falsies — and the bigger the better, for me. The soft, flexible brush doesn’t irritate my sensitive-ish eyes; and even though the formula is so intense, it doesn’t feel super heavy.” Goldstein isn’t the only fan of this iconic pink mascara; it’s a known favorite among makeup artists, and over 50,000 Amazon shoppers gave it a five-star rating.

2. Best Volumizing Mascara

This drugstore mascara combines several benefits in one mint-green bottle. CoverGirl's Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara has a plastic brush, which helps to more evenly deposit mascara and comb through clumps. But the brush is more oversized than your typical molded wand, which means you also get more volume. Last but not least, this mascara is formulated with argan and marula oils for their moisturizing and lash-softening benefits.

3. Best Curling Mascara

For straight lashes, you'll definitely need an assist from a good curler to keep your lashes lifted all day long. But your mascara is important, too. Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara features a curved brush with densely packed bristles to give your lashes curl and volume after just one swipe. The formula is packed with nourishing ingredients like castor oil, green tea leaf extract, biotin, and peptides to keep your lashes moisturized and strong.

4. Best Thickening Mascara

This wand falls somewhere in between those thicker, more oversized brushes and an hourglass shape — both of which guarantee fuller-looking lashes. The GrandeDrama Intense Thickening Mascara from Grande Cosmetics is infused with conditioning castor oil, sunflower seed oil, and hydrogenated olive oil to keep your natural lashes looking their best even without mascara. Vegan and cruelty-free, the mascara is also an Amazon-user favorite, having been awarded more than 1,000 five-star ratings thus far.

5. Best Separating Mascara

You basically get two mascaras in one with this double-sided wand from Butter London. One side of the wand has a plastic comb-like brush that's designed to separate each lash; then, flip the wand around to build up volume with the more densely packed bristles on the other side of the brush. Because it separates so well, you can apply multiple layers of this mascara without veering into spider lash territory, and thanks to the castor oil in the formula, your lashes won’t be left feeling dry or crunchy.

6. Best “Natural” Mascara

For those who prefer “natural” beauty products, give ILIA's Fullest Volumizing Mascara a try. The curved structure of the brand's hourglass-shaped brush creates volume as it pulls each lash up and out (yes, even those stubborn lashes at the inner corners of your eyes) with its blend of short and long flexible nylon bristles. Formulated without common irritants and made by a fan-favorite “clean” beauty brand, ILIA notes that this mascara is nonirritating to contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes. Instead, arginine, jojoba esters, and provitamin B5 work to moisturize and support stronger lashes.

7. Bonus: Best Mini Volumizing Mascara

Not only are mini mascaras great for traveling and keeping in your smallest clutch, but they're also a clever way to test out new formulas (plus, if you're bad at remembering when to toss your mascara, the smaller tube guarantees you won’t have any left to use after six months). Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara is great for customizing just how dramatic you want your lashes to be, thanks to flexible polymers in the mascara that let you layer up without causing clumps. The hourglass-shaped brush helps to grab every last lash as it deposits jet-black pigment, and you only need a coat or two for mega volume.