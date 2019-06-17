It may not be the most important decision you'll make all day, but finding your perfect mascara is a personal one. A wand that gives your best friend lashes that rival falsies might leave you with lashes that fall flat — it all comes down to finding a formula that addresses your individual needs and preferences. Shorter lashes require a good lengthening mascara, while straighter lashes need something that helps to hold a curl. But if it's thicker lashes you're after, you've come to the right place for a rundown of the best volumizing mascaras.

The options listed ahead come highly recommended by Redditors, Amazon reviewers, and beauty gurus, and they all deliver mega volume using innovative wands and carefully crafted formulas. All of these mascaras promise to create fuller, fanned out lashes, but they cater to some more unique needs, too. Whether you want your volume from a wand that won't cost you more than $10, you need a hypoallergenic formula that won't irritate sensitive eyes, or you're looking for a triple threat tube with lengthening, curling, and volumizing abilities, there's a mascara match for you.

Ahead, you'll find five of the best volumizing mascaras for pumped up lashes.

1. Best-Rated Volumizing Mascara CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a volumizing mascara that's also budget-friendly, this CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara is anything but basic. The orange-bristle brush was designed to boost every lash with 10 times more volume. Plus, the mascara itself was formulated to add volume, too, while still being hypoallergenic and smudge-proof. CoverGirl LashBlast is also a favorite among Amazon users, with over 1,500 five-star reviews raving about everything from its lash-thickening powers to its flake-free and clump-free formula.

2. Best Waterproof Volumizing Mascara L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This is one of my personal favorite drugstore mascaras for volumized lashes that really holds a curl. L’Oréal Paris' Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara features a curved brush that's packed with over 200 bristles that deliver maximum volume with minimal effort (plus, it won't clump up on you). Like all waterproof formulas, this mascara can feel a little drying on lashes. But, because it gives you long-lasting lift once you've used your curler and applied a single coat, you don't have keep layering the mascara on and re-curling, which tends to be harsher on your lashes. It also has over 1,800 five-star reviews on Amazon, confirming that when it comes to waterproof drugstore formulas, this one can't be beaten.

3. Best Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara Stila Huge Extreme Lash Mascara $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want a mascara that does it all with just one coat, Stila's Huge Extreme Lash Mascara ticks all the boxes. The brush features flexible fibers that are densely packed and crimped to help lift lashes upward and out for length and curl. Meanwhile, triple-pigments coat lashes in rich, black mascara that also includes a blend of flexible waxes to help build volume while still leaving lashes soft and clump-free.

4. Best Volumizing Mascara For Sensitive Eyes Neutrogena Healthy Volume Mascara (2 Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have sensitive eyes that tend to get irritated when using a drugstore mascara, Neutrogena's Healthy Volume Mascara makes it possible to stick with a more affordable option without the risk of itching or redness. Neutrogena's formula promises to increase volume by 400 percent, thanks in part to olive oil, which penetrates lashes, helping to plump them up from the core. The wire wand was also designed to add more volume while still coating even the smallest lashes without leaving them clumped together. Ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested for sensitive eyes and contact lens-wearers, several Amazon users who share that they have both sensitive eyes and skin confirm that this mascara doesn't cause irritation.