Finding a good lengthening or volumizing mascara isn't very difficult — there are literally hundreds of options that'll do a suitable job. But if curled lashes are your main makeup goal, your hunt for the perfect mascara is going to be a lot trickier. Ahead, I round up the five best mascaras for straight lashes according to other folks with straight lashes who swear by these formulas for all-day curl.

But first, a few tips. If you have super straight lashes, you should always start by curling your eyelashes first. Though eyelash curlers might look scary, they literally couldn't be simpler to use — and they really do make a huge difference. The Kevyn Aucoin eyelash curler is a cult-favorite, while others swear by Suratt's Relevee; or, for a more affordable option, this Tweezerman curler will do in a pinch. Next, you might want to consider applying an eyelash primer before your mascara, which should help your curl last much longer. Using a primer can also help reduce smudging and flaking, in addition to making lashes look longer and thicker.

As for the best curling mascara itself? You'll find five incredible picks that devoted Redditors, picky Amazon reviewers, and beauty bloggers swear by, below.

1. The Overall Best Mascara For Straight Lashes Heroine Make Long and Curl Super Waterproof Mascara $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Considered by many to be the best mascara on the market, this cult-favorite pick from Japan is also the undeniable best option for straight lashes. Just like its name says, the Heroine Make Long and Curl Super Waterproof Mascara lengthens and curls lashes using a heavy-duty waterproof formula that will not budge, even if you rub your eyes or go swimming. In fact, it can be so hard to remove that fans recommend buying the brand's special mascara remover, or at least investing in a good oil cleanser. But for short and/or straight lashes, you truly can't do better than this "waterproof mascara on crack," as one fan put it. "Turns my short, straight lashes super long & curly," one Amazon reviewer wrote. Or as user houseofsonder on Reddit's r/MakeupLounge subreddit says, "Kiss Me Heroine Long and Curl Mascara Super Waterproof version is my entire life. I curl my short, straight asian lashes with a cold curler, throw on a layer of this, and my lashes are curled until I take it off. It's intense."

2. Best Drugstore Mascara For Straight Lashes Maybelline The Falsies Push Up Drama Waterproof Mascara $6 | Amazon See On Amazon For an under $10 option, others recommend Maybelline's The Falsies Push Up Drama Waterproof Mascara. When applied at the root, the volumizing formula lifts and plumps lashes for a fluttery curl, though fans encourage using an eyelash curler first for a more amplified effect. And though the brand does make a Falsies Push Up Drama mascara in a washable version, reviewers note it "has to be the waterproof one." Safe for contact lens-wearers, Maybelline recommends using an oil-based cleanser to remove this waterproof mascara. "My lashes are incredibly stubborn and straight but with Maybelline the falsies waterproof they stay curled ALL day and night," Redditor sammystripes writes.

3. Best Korean Mascara For Straight Lashes Etude House Lash Perm Fix Mascara Long Lash $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Reddit user blumblebeee calls Etude House's Lash Perm Fix mascara "the absolute BEST for stubborn Asian lashes." The formula uses lightweight fibers to form an elongated curl that, according to the brand, lasts a whopping 24 hours. Another Amazon reviewer echoes blumblebeee's sentiment, writing, "The perfect mascara for Asian lashes that are stubbornly straight!"

4. Best High-End Mascara For Straight Lashes Benefit Roller Lash Mascara Set Full Size and Mini Travel Size Set $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Benefit's Roller Lash Mascara is another popular recommendation for straight lashes, though this one's a bit more divisive. Fans say it produces and holds a good curl, but don't recommend it for people who are looking for dramatic lashes; instead, this is a great everyday mascara for a more natural look. Reviewers also praise it for its separating and lengthening abilities, and note that it doesn't flake, clump, or make lashes feel heavy or stiff. "Benefit Roller Lash has been a game changer for me! It gives me the most gorgeous, curled and separated lashes. It’s not great for thickness or volume, but it definitely holds a curl," says Redditor halfstash. "Separates and Curls LIKE A DREAM," one Amazon reviewer echoed.