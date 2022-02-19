Mascara gets most of the credit when it comes to long, voluminous lashes, but how you curl your lashes is what really sets you up for success — especially for those of us with straight eyelashes. If you're skipping the step entirely or using your lash curler incorrectly, your mascara can only do so much. That's why Elite Daily spoke with celebrity makeup artist and Tweezerman Pro Partner Mary Phillips, who shares that the best eyelash curlers for straight eyelashes will fit close to your eye, allowing you "to get as close to the lash line as possible." You'll also want to pass on any eyelash curlers that use a rubber pad. "They can cause irritation," says Phillips, whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid. Instead, you'll want a lash curler with a silicone pad. "Silicone lash pads are hypoallergenic and they won't crimp or stick to lashes," she explains.

To give the most lift and longevity to your curl, it's all about how you use your tool. "When curling straight lashes, try to get the lash curler placed at the very base of the lash line for a more lifted curl. The closer you get to the lash line, the longer your lashes will appear," Phillips says, noting that you should always curl your lashes prior to applying your mascara. "Once the curler is in place, gently press down and hold for about five seconds and repeat several times up the length of the lash to get a more intense curl." For even more of a hold, Phillips suggests pumping your lash curler four to eight times, rather than keeping it in place. No matter which lash curler you choose, Phillips says that you can expect it to last about a year, and much like your makeup brushes, you will need to clean it (you are placing it next to your eye, after all). "Always disinfect a lash curler with alcohol before use," Phillips advises on how to avoid any irritation or infections. For the easiest way to disinfect your eyelash curler, pick up a box of alcohol pads — you can get a pack of 200 for about $5 on Amazon.

Ahead, you'll find three of the best eyelash curlers for straight eyelashes, including one that's always in Phillips' makeup kit.

1. The Pro's Pick

"There are two lash curlers from Tweezerman that I always keep in my kit," Phillips says of the brand's ProCurl Lash Curler and the Curl 38⁰ Eyelash Curler, featured here. "It features an extra-wide opening for almond-shaped and deep-set eyes," she says of the angled top bar that lets you get nice and close to the roots of your lashes. (Round-shaped eyes will want the narrower top bar of the ProCurl Lash Curler, FYI.) Between the bars is a thick, rounded silicone pad that not only minimizes the potential for irritation, but also prevents your lashes from getting stuck or being ripped out.

2. Best Eyelash Curler With Extra Silicone Pads

While this lash curler promises to work on all eye shapes, the stainless steel frames are rounded, making it ideal for those with rounder-shaped eyes. The Brilliant Beauty eyelash curler distributes pressure evenly as you curl your lashes, and it has an elongated surface to reach every last lash. A fan favorite on Amazon with over 20,000 five-star ratings, the curler also comes with two replacement silicone pads (Phillips suggests replacing your silicone pad every three months) and a satin travel pouch for storage.

3. Best Heated Eyelash Curler For Straight Eyelashes

Though Phillips notes that heated eyelash curlers aren't her preferred method for curling lashes, she shares that they are safe to use, and in some cases, may be your only option. "Heated lash curlers are safe to use on extensions, whereas traditional lash curlers are not," she cautions of mechanical eyelash curlers, which can damage extensions and cause them to prematurely fall out. The Panasonic Heated Eyelash Curler gently and evenly heats lashes with heated pads that are embedded into the circular, silicone comb, which lifts the lashes from root to tip without the typical crimping of a mechanical curler.

Experts:

Mary Phillips, Tweezerman Pro Partner and celebrity makeup artist