If you’re lusting after a Surratt Relevée eyelash curler but can’t stomach the $30+ price tag, allow me to introduce you to some much-less expensive alternatives. The best drugstore eyelash curlers all cost less than $10 and perform similarly — that is, they help lift and curl your lashes using a gentle pressing motion — but each one varies slightly in terms of design, from both a functional and aesthetic standpoint.

Just as important as which eyelash curler you choose is how you care for it. Most brands suggest replacing the rubber pads approximately every two to three months, though the curler itself will need to be replaced around the one-year mark, otherwise it may stop performing as well (which in turn, can risk causing damage to your lashes). Also, don’t forget to wipe down your curler with an alcohol pad every time you curl your lashes to keep your tool germ-free — you don’t want to risk a dirty curler causing a stye. Beyond that, using a lash curler is a relatively low-effort, high-reward practice.

Scroll on to shop the three best eyelash curlers under $10, and don’t forget to pick up some replacement pads and cleansing wipes to keep your tool in tip-top shape.

1. The Best Eyelash Curler Under $5

At just $4, you can’t really go wrong with the e.l.f. Pro Eyelash Curler. A fan-favorite with over 2,000 five-star Amazon ratings, this has an ergonomic, easy-to-grip handle, which makes it feel a bit more sturdy in your hand and prevents it from accidentally slipping out of your grasp. This only comes with one replacement pad though, so you’ll definitely want to pick up a few more.

2. Editor’s Pick

I’ve owned quite a few lash curlers in my day, and in my opinion, this Tweezerman eyelash curler holds its own with all the (much more expensive) rest. Though it isn’t quite as affordable as the e.l.f. curler, it still rings up at a very reasonable $10 and comes with three hypoallergenic replacement pads. The tool itself grabs onto every last lash and provides the perfect amount of lift each time, depending on how much pressure you use. But don’t just take my word for it — this curler has been awarded over 2,500 five-star ratings and reviews from your fellow Amazon shoppers.

3. The Fan-Favorite

With over 5,000 five-star ratings and 1,500+ five-star reviews, this is one of the most popular eyelash curlers on Amazon. And though it may not come from a drugstore brand in a traditional sense, it does boast a drugstore price tag. For just under $10, you get this sturdy, user-friendly eyelash curler and five replacement pads, so you should be set for at least a year. And as an added bonus, the brand includes a free eyebrow tweezer with each order — so it’s a truly amazing value.

You May Also Like

This clever tool for perfectly prepped lashes is too genius not to highlight. The comb comprises thin, metal “bristles” that separate your lash hairs so you get a more even curl, since this will allow your curler to grasp onto even the littlest, most out-of-place hairs. Use this first, followed by a pass with your eyelash curler — and maybe a finishing swipe of mascara? — and you’ll be in awe of the results.