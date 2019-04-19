Remember when everyone used to wear the trendy and stylish huge, chunky, statement necklaces just a couple of years ago? Well, the fashion tides have changed again — isn't it wild how quickly this happens? — and jewelry fads are no different. You won’t find those statement pieces hanging from wall to wall in stores anymore, because the biggest jewelry trend for 2021 is much thinner, daintier, and more delicate jewelry that complements more minimalist outfits. Subtle additions to your ensemble, these 25 best pieces of dainty jewelry are as affordable as they are adorable.

I used to be a big statement jewelry wearer (cheap flea market finds and thrift stores were my weekend getaways in high school), but I have transitioned over to more subtle, more expensive jewelry as I’ve gotten older. I find that they’re easier to match with the outfit I’m wearing, and I can just leave on the daintier jewelry all week and still avoid an outfit clash. With statement pieces, they are literally the statement, and you have to build an outfit around them. Delicate jewels are so subtle that you can wear any outfit and then choose a piece that fits the outfit well. (The good news? Most of them will.)

Looking for some dainty jewelry yourself? Good, because I’ve rounded up pieces from some gorgeous delicate jewelry pieces from my favorite lines so you can find your next subtle addition.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.