25 Best Pieces Of Dainty Jewelry You'll Never Want To Take Off

Say hello to your new everyday favorites.

By Daley Quinn and Theresa Massony
Remember when everyone used to wear the trendy and stylish huge, chunky, statement necklaces just a couple of years ago? Well, the fashion tides have changed again — isn't it wild how quickly this happens? — and jewelry fads are no different. You won’t find those statement pieces hanging from wall to wall in stores anymore, because the biggest jewelry trend for 2021 is much thinner, daintier, and more delicate jewelry that complements more minimalist outfits. Subtle additions to your ensemble, these 25 best pieces of dainty jewelry are as affordable as they are adorable.

I used to be a big statement jewelry wearer (cheap flea market finds and thrift stores were my weekend getaways in high school), but I have transitioned over to more subtle, more expensive jewelry as I’ve gotten older. I find that they’re easier to match with the outfit I’m wearing, and I can just leave on the daintier jewelry all week and still avoid an outfit clash. With statement pieces, they are literally the statement, and you have to build an outfit around them. Delicate jewels are so subtle that you can wear any outfit and then choose a piece that fits the outfit well. (The good news? Most of them will.)

Looking for some dainty jewelry yourself? Good, because I’ve rounded up pieces from some gorgeous delicate jewelry pieces from my favorite lines so you can find your next subtle addition.

Dainty Cat Earrings
These studs purrfectly align with your life’s true purpose: being a cat mom. Plus, these earrings are nickel-free and won’t irritate sensitive lobes.

$18.90
Monochrome Ring
This stunning ring screams Catbird to me, but without the regular hefty pricetag. Worn on its own or layered with other rings, this vermeil ring won’t leave a green marking on your finger.

$60
Catbird Pearl Buffet Ring
This delicate ring is unlike other rings I’ve seen before — it’s wrapped in pearls and is stretchy, so it only comes in a few sizes but fits several.

$35
Yin Yang Gold Pendant Necklace In Neutral Mix
Are you the Yin or the Yang? Made with gold-plated brass, white howlite and golden obsidian, this hip necklace will inspire more balance in your life.

$78
Tai Jewelry CZ Mini Evil Eye Pendant Necklace
Tai is one of my favorite jewelry brands, and although I don’t own this particular necklace, it’s certainly on my need list.

$55
Dogeared Do All Things With L-O-V-E Letter Short Necklace
A subtle nod to the greatest thing on Earth, but without being annoying about it, this “love” necklace is sleek and chic.

$92
Colore 18K Gold Earrings
Gold clouds sit at the ends of these tiny rainbow studs. An adorable yet subtle explosion of color, these little arches will go with every outfit.

$42
Honeycat Crescent Horn Necklace
Add a little edge to your minimal aesthetic with this crescent horn necklace. It’s a dainty but mighty statement on its own or a perfect addition to your growing necklace stack.

$22
Bee Stud Pair
Aren’t these bee-autiful!? Sorry, I can’t stop with the puns. In all seriousness, these buzzy studs might be small, but the quality is unmatched.

$40
Blue Moon Necklace
With a necklace as delicate and gorgeous as this one, you’ll be wearing it a lot more than once in a blue moon.

$78
Mejuri Bar Studs
I’ve been seeing these types of bar studs on so many lobes lately, and I love the effortlessly cool, gender-neutral look. Rock them in both ears or wear just one.

$85
Catbird Twisted Stacker Ring
There are few things better than a simple, stackable ring. This little one is delightfully subtle and is an elegant addition to any (or every) finger.

$74
Mejuri Lotus Necklace
The perfect everyday necklace, this delicate three-stone pick is made in gold vermeil, which is a thick, 18K gold layer on top of sterling silver. In other words, it’s the same stunning shade you love, but it won’t cost you your life’s savings.

$79
Tiny Solitaire Pearl Bracelet
The tiny little stone on this bracelet couldn’t be more delicate — I can see this pick being a nice addition to a stacked, delicate wrist of jewels.

$115
Catbird Sweet Nothing Bracelet
Glinting beautifully when caught in the light, this barely-there chain bracelet is made of 14k yellow gold and is just 1 millimeter wide.

$98
Petite Pave Oval Ring with Diamonds
If you’re on the hunt for a special gift for someone (or yourself!) and you aren’t opposed to a little splurge, this David Yurman piece is gorgeous option that’ll make you or your giftee feel impossibly special.

$325
The Cordellia Butterfly Earrings
These dangly earrings actually make the butterflies look like they’re flying around your ears.

$65
Seashell Charm Bracelet
Live a charmed life with this multi-charm bracelet, which includes an array of ocean-inspired charms. It’s perfect for any water lovers and water signs in your life.

$65
Rebecca Hoops
Just because they’re small hoops doesn’t mean that can’t make a big show. These vermeil options are so delicate and comfy, you might forget they’re there — and you won’t wanna take ‘em off anyway.

$26
Spartina 449 Delicate Leaf Stud Earrings
There’s something so beautifully charming and calming about these little studs. Hopefully, they’ll introduce a little more zen into your day-to-day.

$28
Mallory Shelter Jewelry 14k Rose Goldfill Hook & Eye Bangle
These slim hook bracelets are available in 14k gold fill, rose gold fill, or sterling silver, and chances are, you're going to want all three.

$88
Kingsley Ryan Ring with Triple Crystal Petal in Sterling Silver
For any silver lovers out there, this dainty ring is calling your name. At just $19, this band includes three small crystal petals that add the slightest touch of elegance to this style.

$19
Pinky Promise Friendship Necklace
Look no further for the perfect BFF gift. Opt for this adorable pendant to commemorate all the pinky promises you two have made over the years.

$85
"Noemi" Gold Plated Hoop with Pearl Stud Earring
Jewelry trends come and go but few things are as enduring as a gold and pearl pairing. These Koko Capri hoop-and-stud combo is small enough to softly compliment every outfit, but big enough so it doesn’t get lost in the mix.

$31
Mini Lauryn Pavé Silver-Tone Watch
Say hello to your new everyday watch. The pavé detail elevates any look, but the mini size keeps things subtle.

$250

