These Brow Waxes Are Your Ticket To The Fluffy, Laminated Brow Look

They’re also all under $25.

By Margaret Blatz
If you don't want to be bullied off of TikTok, you need to start brushing up your brows. (I’m only half joking.) Thick, feathery, and fluffy eyebrows are currently a must, and one of the easiest ways to achieve the coveted soap brow look is either with messy soap or with one of these non-messy, affordable brow waxes. It may take some trial and error to figure out your ideal brow shape, but these waxes are great starting point in your eyebrow journey.

While you may have cycled through tubes of brow gels, pomades, powders, and more, brow waxes are the ideal tool for creating natural-, fuller-looking brows that stay put in your desired shape for longer. Not to mention, a brow wax is a necessity if you have plans on recreating the ever-popular laminated brow look. Whether you want to go full-glam or keep things on the natural side, a few swipes of wax will have you feeling all the more powerful with how defined your brows will look. After just one try, I predict brow wax will become a makeup staple you use as frequently as mascara or eyeliner.

Check out these easy-to-use brow waxes below, and get to laminating.

01
Patrick Ta Major Brow Shaping Wax
Sephora

Patrick Ta's Brow Wax ($22, Sephora) is a cult-favorite thanks to its long wear and hold. A few swipes of this, and you'll be shocked to see just how thick and lush your brows can look. It comes in clear and tinted formulas, depending on how filled-in you like your brows.

$22
02
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze
Anastasia Beverly Hills

For a water-free, easy application, try Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Freeze ($23, Anastasia Beverly Hills). If your eyebrows are hard to tame, ABH’s strong, yet flexible formula will hold them in place and keep ‘em fluffed up all day long, just how you like them.

$23
03
Feather Effect Brow Styling Wax
ColourPop

ColourPop's first-ever Brow Styling Wax ($7, ColourPop) is a triple threat. The formula sets your brows in place while stimulating growth with peptides and conditioning your brows at the same time.

$7
04
e.l.f. Shape and Stay Wax Pencil
Walgreens

For a supremely affordable version that doesn’t skimp on efficacy, try e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Wax Pencil ($3, Walgreens). The pencil component makes this product extremely user-friendly and works with brows of all thickness levels.

$3
05
Fenty Beauty Brow MVP Sculpting Wax Pencil and Styler
Fenty Beauty

“I’m very picky about my brows," Rihanna wrote on her website. "I wanted to make a brow wax that helps me customize my brows to whatever shape I want without them feeling sticky or stiff, and this wax does just that.” Anything that's good enough for Rihanna is definitely good enough for me. And, with a pencil on one side and a styler on the other, Fenty Beauty's Sculpting Wax ($20, Fenty Beauty) is ideal for getting your perfect brows.

$20
06
Iconic London Brow Silk & Brush
Ulta Beauty

You may just want to get Iconic London's Brow Silk and Brush ($25, Ulta Beauty) based on how decadent it looks. The wax can be applied dry or wet, so you don't have to worry about having setting spray on hand.

$25
07
Sigma Beauty Prime + Control Brow Wax
Dermstore

Sigma Beauty's Brow Wax ($20, Dermstore) is great if you're a brow powder fan. The priming formula makes blending a piece of cake. It also has a matte finish for those that don't love the shininess of a laminated brow look.

$20