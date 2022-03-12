Breakouts on your back and shoulders (two very common areas people experience body acne) can typically be treated the same way you’d treat acne on your face. That means using topical, over-the-counter treatments, like body lotions, which can be easily applied (and are much more affordable than using fancy face treatments on such an expansive area). The best body lotions for acne-prone backs contain ingredients like salicylic acid (a beta-hydroxy acid), benzoyl peroxide, retinol, and alpha-hydroxy acids such as lactic and glycolic acids. Stick with lightweight, noncomedogenic lotions, and steer clear of very heavy, oil-based creams, such as ones that contain coconut oil or shea butter, as those can clog pores.

The American Academy of Dermatology also suggests wearing an oil-free sunscreen when outdoors since the sun can make acne worse, as well as avoiding harsh scrubs and exfoliating brushes (like loofahs) that might exacerbate acne or cause irritation. When possible, trying to shower and change your clothing after sweating heavily, since a damp environment on the skin can also cause breakouts.

You can also treat back acne with a medicated body wash (for more stubborn acne, try a cleanser with benzoyl peroxide and let it sit on your skin for a few minutes before rinsing it off), then use one of the body lotions from the list below.

1. The Overall Best Body Lotion For Acne-Prone Backs

CeraVe’s popular SA Lotion For Rough & Bumpy Skin harnesses the powers of salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid that’s typically the first line of treatment for acne on both the face and body. (It works by getting deep into your pores to clear them out of breakout-causing dead skin and sebum.) Because even people with oily and acne-prone skin need hydrating ingredients to support a healthy skin barrier and prevent irritation, this noncomedogenic, fragrance-free lotion contains calming niacinamide, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and strengthening ceramides to nourish your skin as it simultaneously exfoliates.

2. Best AHA Body Lotion

Not only is lactic acid, the key ingredient in AmLactin body lotion, a powerful exfoliator, but it also tends to be a bit gentler than another commonly used AHA, glycolic acid. Therefore, this affordable, fragrance-free body lotion is a great pick for keeping your skin clear without causing redness or irritation. The lactic acid helps with rough, dry skin, too, so your skin will feel softer and smoother after using this consistently.

3. A Higher Strength AHA Lotion

If you don’t find AHAs too strong, the fragrance-free Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion contains glycolic acid to give your skin a glowing, bump-free appearance. You can use this to treat keratosis pilaris, as well as your back breakouts, anywhere on your skin that could use some extra exfoliating. Just like the AmLactin lotion, this product is only intended for use on the body, because the percentage of acids would be too high for the more delicate skin on your face.

When you’re using AHAs, your skin can become more photosensitive, so be sure to use your favorite sunscreen during the day, no matter the weather, if it’s exposed to the sun.

4. Best Lightweight Lotion

Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA is — just like its name suggests — a feather-light body lotion that’s ideal for people who don’t like the feeling of heavy products on their skin. Made with 2% salicylic acid, vitamin E for antioxidant protection, and soothing chamomile and green tea, this lightweight lotion feels fluid and refreshing, and soaks into skin instantly without leaving behind a residue (so you can get dressed immediately after applying it).

5. Best Spot Treatment

Benzoyl peroxide treatments, like this one from Dr. Song, aren’t intended as neck-to-toe moisturizers the way the other lotions on this list are. Instead, dab this benzoyl peroxide spot treatment only where you need it to treat current breakouts and prevent future pimples from popping up. If you’re already using a benzoyl peroxide body wash, though, you probably don’t need to double up your use of the ingredient, as that might make your skin overly dry — so if that’s the case, use a different lotion from this list instead.

Benzoyl peroxide is amazing for quickly reducing acne and whiteheads, but it can stain towels, bedding, and clothing, so let it dry completely before getting dressed or sliding into bed. (And you can also pick up some benzoyl peroxide-resistant towels, if you want.)

6. Bonus: Best Non-Medicated Body Lotion

Aveeno’s Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion is fragrance-free, noncomedogenic, and made with glycerin, dimethicone, and gentle oat to soothe and smooth dry, irritated skin. This affordable option is nice if you’re already using a medicated body wash to treat your back breakouts and you’re looking to keep your lotions simple and free of any active ingredients. Instead, use this Aveeno body lotion to protect and nourish your skin while it’s being treated with other acne products. That’s particularly important if you’re experiencing any dryness or irritation, because skin that’s not getting enough moisture is also at risk of breaking out.

Reaching your back to apply lotion evenly can be difficult, so instead, reach for this Aquasentials lotion applicator first. As the name clearly states, this 16-inch brush makes it easy to get lotion on your hard-to-reach back area. (You can use this to apply sunless tanner or sunscreen, too.) To keep it clean, wash the soft sponge applicator with a mild soap, then hang to dry using the attached cord. Problem solved!