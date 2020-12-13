There are a ton of great oil-free sunscreens out there, and for the most part, they're all going to be suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. So when shopping for the best oil-free sunscreen for you, it will mostly come down to formula preference — think chemical versus mineral/ spray versus lotion versus stick. The most important thing is to make sure you choose a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, and if you plan on swimming or being active, make sure you choose a formula that's water resistant as well.

No matter which sunscreen you choose, you'll need to reapply it every two hours when you're outdoors, and more often if you're perspiring heavily or spending time in the water. Apply about a nickel-sized amount of sunscreen to your face, and about two tablespoons to your body, The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends.

With those sun safety tips in mind, scroll on to shop seven of the best oil-free sunscreens for your face and body.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Oil-Free Sunscreen For Your Face La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Ultra-Light Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Face Sunscreen $34 | Amazon See on Amazon A popular pick from French pharmacy brand La Roche-Posay, their Anthelios mineral sunscreen is oil-free, fragrance-free, and water resistant up to 40 minutes. It has a nice, high SPF of 50, courtesy of titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, and leaves behind a smooth, matte finish. The consistency is lightweight and fluid, so it doesn't feel overly rich or heavy, making it a great choice for sensitive and breakout-prone skin alike.

2. The Overall Best Oil-Free Sunscreen For Your Body UV Shield $26 | EltaMD See on Amazon Another popular, zinc oxide-based sunscreen, EltaMD UV Shield SPF 45 comes in a bigger bottle (choose between 3.4 and 7 ounces) and can be used on both your face and body. Oil-free and fragrance-free, it's enriched with antioxidants to help protect your skin from the effects of free radicals. Do note that this is not designed for use during sports or swimming — for that, consider the brand's sport sunscreen with SPF 50.

3. The Best Oil-Free Sunscreen Stick CeraVe Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This affordable little sunscreen stick from CeraVe is a handy choice for travel and midday touchups, so consider picking one up to keep in your bag. It's formulated with moisturizing hyaluronic acid and skin-strengthening ceramides, has an SPF of 50, and is water resistant up to 40 minutes. It's also oil-free, fragrance-free, and noncomedogenic.

4. The Best Oil-Free Sunscreen Spray For Your Face Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist Sunscreen Spray $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If you prefer spray-on sunscreens, consider this one from Neutrogena's Ultra Sheer line. Designed for use on your face, it's water-resistant for up to 40 minutes, has an SPF of 55, and is free of oil and oxybenzone (note that it does have a light fragrance). Fans love how it feels extremely lightweight upon contact, and how it doesn't cause pilling or leave behind a greasy residue.

5. The Best Oil-Free Sunscreen Spray For Your Body Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen Natural Spray $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Here's another great sunscreen spray, but it comes in a big, 6-ounce bottle (as opposed to Neutrogena's 3.4 ounces), so it's better suited for use all over your body. From Australian Gold's Botanical line, it's formulated with nourishing antioxidants such as kakadu plum, eucalyptus, and red algae to help stave off free radical damage. Other highlights: It has an SPF of 50, is water resistant up to 80 minutes, and leaves behind a refreshing, slightly powdery finish that doesn't feel heavy or greasy on skin.

6. The Best Oil-Free Moisturizer With Sunscreen Differin Oil Absorbing Moisturizer With Sunscreen $11.99 $8.25 | Amazon See on Amazon Cut down on the steps in your morning routine with Differin's Oil Absorbing Moisturizer, which has an SPF of 30. It's ideal for oily and acne-prone skin types because it absorbs oil to leave skin looking matte using what the brand calls "micropearl technology." It comes in a big, 4-ounce bottle (generous for a face moisturizer) with a hygienic pump-top dispenser, so it should last you a good while.