Just like bleach, the acne-fighting ingredient benzoyl peroxide can wreak havoc on your fabrics and towels, leaving behind splotchy and discolored marks long after you've completed your skin care routine. But here's the good news: Not all towels are susceptible to benzoyl peroxide stains. To find the best benzoyl peroxide-resistant towels, look for ones that have been identified as "bleach-safe" (or similarly, "vat-dyed") by the brand. Beyond that, pick your towels in the size that will work best for your needs.

Because any fabric that comes in direct contact with a benzoyl peroxide product has the potential to turn white, you can always opt to use a basic white towel in your bathroom as a preventative measure. Going with white towels also gives you more options in terms of sizing, as most bleach-safe towels are made for hair salons, and are all roughly 16 by 28 inches in size.

However, if you would prefer to go with a color or pattern that matches your decorative aesthetic, there are towels that are labeled by their manufacturers as "bleach-safe" or "bleach-resistant." As you shop, you may also come across the term "vat dyed," which is the name for a textile-dyeing process that helps towels resist bleaching and hold color better than with other methods.

If towels were colored in vats, that's a plus for keeping stains to a minimum but not always a guarantee, since other factors — like the temperature at which the fabric was dyed — will also affect its color retention. For that reason, make sure to check out what other shoppers are saying in the reviews section for the product as well.

With that in mind, the best bleach-resistant towels featured below come in several different colors and sizes, and have plenty of Amazon reviews to back up their claims.

Tip: It may be helpful to add a set of benzoyl peroxide-resistant sheets to your Amazon cart as well.

01 A Set Of Classic Cotton Towels Amazon Basics Cosmetic Friendly Hand Towel (8-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton terry with striped accents, these benzoyl peroxide-safe hand towels offer a classic look — and they’ve got over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews. The towels are soft yet durable, and they’re OEKO-TEX-certified to be free from harmful substances. Sold in an eight-pack, these towels come in eight colors, including silver sheen, lavender bloom, and classic white. They’re also available in washcloth and bath towel sizes. One reviewer’s take: “These towels are a good weight; not see-through thin and not super heavy. And, as advertised, they appear to be impervious to being bleached out from benzoyl peroxide [...]”

02 A 12-Pack Of Hand Towels For Your Hair And Face Arkwright Bleach Safe Salon Towels (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These vat-dyed, 16 by 28-inch hand towels are bleach-safe and come in a few classic colors, including Burgundy, charcoal (pictured), and eggplant. Apart from being stain-resistant, these 100% cotton towels get high marks from reviewers who report that they're impressed by how well they hold up even after several washes with bleach added to the washing machine. One reviewer's take: "We have had time to use these towels and really get to know the quality. They have great wear, they hold up very well and are super stain resistant! Would absolutely recommend these towels."

03 A Large, Bleach-Safe Beach Towel In A Pretty Chevron Print Fibertone Bleach Safe Beach Towel Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with 95% strong, ring-spun cotton, this large (35 by 70-inch) beach towel is so plush, you'll enjoy using it on the sand and at home. Plus, reviewers agree that the material gets even softer after the first wash. The towel is bleach-safe and fade-resistant, though you want to avoid using chlorine bleach in the wash. The chevron pattern is available in three colors: peach (pictured), gray, and coral. One reviewer's take: "It’s the perfect thickness and very attractive with a chevron pattern and contrasting border that makes it look more expensive than it is. I very much like that it’s tough enough to wash, even with bleach. For the quality, price and size, it would be hard to find better."

04 A Set Of Organic White Bath Towels That’s Highly Rated Pinzon Organic Cotton Bath Towel (4-Pack) Amazon $39 See On Amazon A set of white towels are naturally benzoyl peroxide-safe, but for an even more luxurious spa-like experience in your bathroom, these towels by Pizon are crafted from 100% organic cotton that's been certified by GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard). They have amassed a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 7,500 reviews on Amazon because they're not only super cozy, but they're thick and very absorbent, too. Beyond the 30 by 56-inch bath towels pictured above, they also come in other sizes, including hand towels. One reviewer's take: "I bought these towels several months ago and simply love them. Perfect size, great absorbency, and really soft. I wash them in cold water and use medium heat to dry. They're still like brand new."

05 An Affordable Pack Of Bleach-Safe Washcloths For Daily Face-Washing AmazonCommercial Premium 100% Cotton Washcloth Set (24-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These 100% cotton washcloths are soft, durable, and OEKO-TEX-certified, which means they are completely free from potentially harmful chemicals. The washcloths come in a pack of 24, so those with acne-prone skin can change them out daily, which helps reduce the risk of inflammation from bacteria and germs. One reviewer’s take: “Perfect balance of plush and absorbent but not so thick that they can't dry overnight [...] Importantly, they seem to hold up well to washing while staying thick and soft. They do not shrink at all [...]”

06 These Quick-Drying Microfiber Towels Eurow Microfiber Salon Towels (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are these microfiber towels bleach-safe, but they’re also highly absorbent, quick-drying, and can help your hair dry faster, too. Sold in a 10-pack, each towel measures 16 by 29 inches, so you can easily dry your face and hair. They’re only available in black, so it’s best to machine wash on cold with similar colors. One reviewer’s take: “Ive tried microfiber towels before and these are by far the best. Very absorbent and not thin at all!!. I have washed them about 3 times already and they look and feel brand new [...]”

07 An Absorbent Waffle-Weave Washcloth Set Gilden Tree Washcloth Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon This highly rated white washcloth set is naturally resistant to benzoyl peroxide, and each towel features an absorbent waffle weave that helps it dry faster than standard cotton terry towels. What’s more, these lightweight 100% cotton towels are OEKO-TEX-certified to be free from potentially harmful chemicals. Choose from packs of four, eight, and 24. One reviewer’s take: “These are the best towels I've ever purchased. No smell, fast drying, and look great. They're not as soft as your traditional towel, but those towels didn't dry as well and smelled after a few uses and these are the total opposite. Highly recommend switching to these towels.”

08 A Turkish Cotton Towel Set With 20,000+ Reviews American Soft Linen Towel Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made from 100% Turkish cotton that’s vat-dyed, this bath towel set is super fluffy and absorbent. The six-piece set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, and you can choose from 16 vibrant colors, including navy blue, sage green, and sky blue. With over 20,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, it’s no wonder these towels are a best-seller on Amazon. One reviewer’s take: “These towels are wonderful. They were soft right out of the bag but I washed them according to the directions for the first time and they got even better. Very thick, soft and absorbent [...]”

Studies referenced:

Patra, S.K., Patra, A.K., Ojha, P. et al. Vat dyeing at room temperature. Cellulose 25, 5349–5359 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1007/s10570-018-1901-5