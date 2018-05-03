Body acne is a common reality for many of us — regardless of our age. And because of their utilitarian, less-than-glamorous appeal, many of the best body washes for bacne (which can treat pimples not just on the back, but on the legs, arms, chest, and butt, too) are often overlooked.

While you can easily cleanse, tone, and moisturize your way to a healthier facial complexion, it can be a lot more difficult (and expensive) to give the rest of your body the same TLC. That's where these innovative, multi-tasking body washes come into play: By getting to the root of the problem in the shower (as opposed to post-cleanse), you'll be able to not only treat your back acne (known most commonly as "bacne"), but also prevent it. And if you have dry skin, don't fret — not all of these formulas are harsh and stripping; some actually work to moisturize your skin, too!

And here's a tip: Since it can be difficult to reach every inch of your back, you may want to invest in a long-handled loofah or extra-large wash cloth. You'll find those at the bottom of this list, as well.

So whether you're dealing with bacne, keratosis pilaris, or pimples all over your body, there's a formula — from physical exfoliators to organic detoxifying soaps — to tackle every skin care struggle, below.

1 Best For All-Over Body Acne: This Botanical Body Wash That Uses AHAs To Tackle Breakouts From Head To Toe This powerful mixture of alpha hydroxy acids works to gently dissolve the build-up of dirt and impurities on your skin, which are the common culprits of breakouts. Formulated with fresh fruit extracts and soothing oatmeal, this body wash is designed to rid skin of excess oil that might be clogging up your sebaceous glands without being overly drying. As if the ingredients alone weren't enough to leave you swooning, there's also the refreshing, slightly-citrusy scent and residue-free rinse that'll leave your skin nourished and refreshed.

2 Best For Dry Skin: This Multitasking Body Wash That Hydrates, Detoxifies, Exfoliates — And Smells Delicious If you have dry or unevenly textured skin, you'll want to reach for this nourishing body wash that's made with coconut oil, sugar beets, oats, Dead Sea salt, and jojoba beads, to name a few star ingredients. What makes this black body wash so special is that the the hydrating jojoba comes in bead form to buff away the build-up of dirt and impurities, before then dissolving to deeply hydrate. It also includes salicylic acid in the formula — a proven blemish-buster if there's ever been one — and shea butter, which is ultra-moisturizing. Because of the addition of soothing oats and naturally therapeutic Dead Sea salt, this is a great option for anyone dealing with inflammation or itchy rashes. It also has a lovely, fresh scent.

3 Best For Oily Skin: This Benzoyl Peroxide-Based Face And Body Wash That Works As An Antiseptic Against Acne-Causing Bacteria This bacne-busting body wash is formulated with 10 percent benzoyl peroxide, an ingredient that works as an antiseptic to reduce inflammation and prevent future infections. It also has a perfect five-star rating with over 400 reviews on Amazon — a nearly impossible feat. Unlike many other acne-fighting body washes, Dr. Song's features just a few ingredients; it can also be used on your face (many happy reviewers noted that it got rid of their cystic acne for good). The creamy formula sinks into skin to rinse away any dirt and debris clogging your pores, making way for a clearer complexion with continued use. Since benzoyl peroxide can be on the harsher side, it's important to note that this probably isn't the best option for somebody with dry skin. If you have an oily, acne-prone complexion, however, meet your new BFF.

4 Best For Keratosis Pilaris: This Glycolic And Salicylic Acid Mix That Targets Rough Skin And Red Bumps If you have keratosis pilaris, you'll be glad to know this body wash is a best-selling solution for just that. Need a refresher? There's acne, and then there's keratosis pilaris: tiny bumps that look much like comedones and are the product of a skin condition that blocks the pore with a keratin plug. While keratosis pilaris is harmless, plenty of people still wish the rough little bumps would just go away (it can become irritated if you pick at the bumps, or shave over them). To help bring your bumps under control, you can use this glycolic and salicylic acid-based body wash that works to dissolve those plugs, along with any extra build-up of dirt and impurities, to create a smoother, less-inflamed complexion from head to toe. Because overly dry skin is one of the biggest aggravators for KP, this formula also includes moisturizing hyaluronic acid. With that being said, don't forget to apply some sort of hydrating lotion post-wash.

5 Best All-Natural Option: This Tea Tree-Based Body Wash That's Gentle Enough For All Skin Types This organic formula, which is free of chemicals, preservatives, detergents, silicones, and fragrances, is an absolute dream for anyone with super sensitive skin that's prone to breakouts. With a mix of antibacterial ingredients and exfoliating oils, this body wash uses the power of tea tree oil, sea buckthorn, and shea butter to not only eliminate acne, but also odor and fungus. What's more, it smells great (and feels especially refreshing during your morning shower) with a minty scent that's equal parts fragrant as it is beneficial for odor- and blemish-causing bacteria. If you're not yet convinced by natural beauty products, know this body soap has a near-perfect (4.5-star) rating with over a whopping 2,000 reviews.

6 This Long-Handled Loofah To Create A Nice, Foamy Lather To help better apply your body wash all over your back and other hard-to-reach areas, you should invest in some sort of brush or loofah with a long handle. Because most body brushes are meant for the dry brushing technique, they can be overly harsh or irritating when scrubbed against the skin (especially if yours is already sensitive). That's why it's best to use a classic loofah. This one is soft and gentle, has a long, curved handle that's resistant to mildew and mold, and includes a bonus "hand loofah" to use on your chest and arms.