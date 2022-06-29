These Beauty Brands Are Donating To Abortion Rights Orgs

It’s a scary time in the United States right now. Not only were reproductive freedoms rolled back across the country when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, but the future looks pretty bleak. There are some folks who say, with good reason, that birth control access could be on the chopping block next as well as marriage equality. It’s a dark time — and it’s definitely a time for self-care, whatever that looks like for you.

If your version of self-care includes a bubble bath, spraying your wrists with a favorite fragrance, or putting on a full face of glam, consider adding these beauty brands to your self-care arsenal, because the brands behind these products are donating to abortion rights organizations. Yep, that means products you buy can actually make a difference.

It’s easy to feel invisible when the highest court in the land strips millions of people of their right to choose what happens to their bodies, but some companies are trying to make customers feel seen. The nine brands below are standing in solidarity with pregnancy-capable people across the country by donating to organizations that provide access to abortions and other reproductive rights. While these donations and promises of continued action to support abortion rights don’t fix the fact that this country is in crisis, using your buying power to support brands that validate human rights is a bright spark in a dark time.

House of M Beauty Saffron Miracle Serum House of M Beauty $98 See on House of M Beauty From July 1 through July 5, House of M Beauty is donating 100% of its sales to Planned Parenthood. To sweeten the deal, it’s also offering a 25% off sale through those days, so you can really stock up on your beauty products. One thing to *definitely* add to your cart is its Saffron Miracle Serum, a brightening, anti-aging serum that uses saffron to help even skin tone.

Everyday Humans Take Five Reviving Aloe Mist Everyday Humans $15 See on Everyday Humans Everyday Humans decided to celebrate the launch of its new Take Five Reviving Aloe Mist with a pledge. For all of July, the skin care line will donate 5% of all its hydrating spray sales to Planned Parenthood, so you can beat the heat while supporting sexual health care in the U.S.

Wiley Body Everything Lotion Wiley Body $26 See on Wiley Body Everyone loves a multipurpose product, and all of Wiley Body’s skin care essentials are safe, gentle, and incredibly nourishing. The brand is a BIPOC-owned small business that’s committed to inclusivity, transparency, and helping our planet. From July 1 through July 4, that means donating 100% of its profits to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

e.l.f. cosmetics In a press release shared with Elite Daily, e.l.f. Beauty brands, including e.l.f. Cosmetics, well people, and Keys Soulcare, announced their employees have access to full reproductive care regardless of state laws. Additionally, the brand donated $25,000 to Planned Parenthood, and will match all employee donations.

Fur Soon after the Roe v. Wade decision leaked in May, Fur donated $10,000 to the National Network of Abortion Funds, and the shaving brand may have more to come. For now, its founders are considering what actions will follow, according to an Instagram post.

Boy Smells Boy Smells is a major supporter of human rights, and the brand is now turning its attention to supporting reproductive health. In a statement released on Instagram on June 25, Boy Smells shared its first act in the fight for reproductive freedom will be a donation of $5,000 to Planned Parenthood.