Pride
Two Black models wearing makeup and holding up a Pride beauty product from queer-owned beauty brand Fluide Beauty.

Peep These Beauty Products From Brands Giving Back To LGBTQ+ Communities This Year

You love to see it!

By Margaret Blatz
Courtesy of Fluide

Pride month is finally here, and beauty brands are lining up to drop exclusive collections to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities. While the entire month of June is the perfect time to bring out the rainbow-filled palettes and packaging, what’s more important is ensuring consistent support for queer people and highlighting the brands actually donating to LGBTQIA+-focused charities and non-profits.

Corporate pinkwashing, in regards to the LGBTQ+ communities, has grown tremendously as more brands seek to capitalize on rainbow branding for Pride Month, celebrating LGBTQ+ people with products and marketing but not actually aiding the very communities Pride Month honors. The issue is complex, and many people have conflicting emotions about the increase in visibility and mainstream support alongside feeling that corporations are using Pride as a way to drum up more profits without giving anything back. No matter where you stand on this issue, however, if you’re going to shop Pride beauty products, the best ones to check out are the ones from brands putting their money where their mouth is and donating proceeds to LGBTQ+ foundations.

Luckily, this year, many brands understand how crucial this kind of support is, and you have plenty of options to shop for all your beauty needs. Below are some beauty buys from brands committed to giving back to LGBTQ+ causes:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01
Fluide Beauty
Otherworldly Pride Collection
Fluide Beauty

Queer-owned Fluide Beauty consistently donates a portion of its proceeds to LGBTQ+ organizations. That said, its Otherworldly Pride Collection is too good to pass up. Proceeds from this collection benefit For Our Sibs, a mutual aid fund supporting Black trans, gender non-conforming, non-binary people, 2S, and intersex individuals. The collection includes an eyeshadow palette, a multi-colored gem pack, a face gloss, and a limited-edition T-shirt.

$50
02
Beekman 1802
Beekman 1802 Bloom With Pride Skincare Starter Kit
Beekman 1802

The gay-owned skin care brand Beekman 1802 created the six-piece Bloom with Pride Skin Care Kit. It includes a cleanser, face serum, eye serum, moisturizer, travel bag, and Pride pin, all to keep your skin glowing and nourished. All of the proceeds from this kit will go to The Ali Forney Center, which supports LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

$58
03
Good Light
Limited Edition Pride Bundle
Good Light

Good Light’s limited-edition Pride Bundle features a very aesthetically pleasing collection of five products — the Good Light Cosmic Dew Water Cleanser, Tower 28’s Superdew Highlighter Balm, the Hawthorne Forever Young Eye Elixir, Function of Beauty’s Hair Mist, and a $20 Function of Beauty gift card — all packaged in a bomb pronoun tote. All proceeds from the bundle will be donated to True Colors United, an organization that works to end youth homelessness within the LGBTQIA+ community

$130
$100
04
Boy Smells
Boy Smells Pride Philia
Boy Smells

With a minimum donation of $100,000, Boy Smells is committed to giving 10% of proceeds from its Pride collection to The Trevor Project. This is the brand's second year of teaming up with the crisis intervention organization, and this year’s collection, featuring the Philia candle alongside four other stunning scents, is particularly aromatic.

$39
05
Donni Davy
Donni Davy Head in the Clouds Face Decals
Donni Davy

Renown Euphoria makeup designer Donni Davy is donating 10% of profits from her Head in the Clouds face decals, made in collaboration with Face Lace, to Trans Lifeline from now until Dec. 31, 2021. The sparkly, iridescent decals are endlessly fun and will help you channel all of Jules’ best looks.

$18
06
Herbivore Botanicals
Herbivore Prism AHA + BHA Exfoliating Glow Serum
Herbivore

For the second year in a row, Herbivore is donating $1 for every sale of its glow-boosting Prism Exfoliating Facial and Prism Glow Serum to The Trevor Project. The beauty brand will also host a series of Instagram Live sessions to share information about mental health resources available to the LGBTQ+ community.

$54
07
HipDot Cosmetics
HipDot Diamond Diva Set
HipDot Cosmetics

This Pride Month, HipDot teamed up with Drag Queen Meatball to create a special Diamond Diva Set that comes with a rainbow palette and makeup sponge, eyeliner, and mascara. Also, 10% of this collection’s gross sales will be donated to the LGBTQ+ Freedom Fund.

$44
08
Inked by Dani
Inked by Dani Love is Love Pack
Inked by Dani

When it comes time to go all out for Pride, you’ll want to have Inked by Dani’s Love is Love pack of temporary tattoos on hand. Although the brand didn’t specify exact numbers, a portion of proceeds from the collection will be donated to The Trevor Project.

$12
09
John Frieda
John Frieda Go Blonder Lightening Shampoo
Amazon

For Pride 2021, John Frieda Hair Care has partnered with LGBTQ+ organization GLSEN, which is committed to supporting queer youth. “We’re seizing this crucial moment to support GLSEN in its ever more important work,” said Sean Johnson, Brand Marketing, John Frieda. “Inclusivity is core to the John Frieda’s brand values, and we’re excited to help build awareness through dedicated Pride packaging with Teleties, high-impact retail and Amazon signage, and a comprehensive social media campaign celebrating inclusivity and spotlighting our diverse brand fans.”

$23.98

10
L’Oreal Paris
L’Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Color Sprays
L'Oreal

L’Oreal Paris is donating 10% of proceeds from its Colorista1-Day Color Sprays ($10, L’Oreal) — available in a rainbow of shades — to the Ali Forney Center for the entire month of June. These semi-permanent hair color sprays allow you to experiment with colors easily, minus all the hair damage. The brand has pledged to donate a minimum of $15,000 to the foundation, although it hasn’t disclosed a max donation.

$10
11
Morphe
Morphe Live With Love Artistry Palette
Morphe

For Pride Month, 100% of the proceeds from Morphe’s 2021 Pride Collection will go to The Trevor Project. The collection features a prime selection of rainbow cosmetics, perhaps most importantly the stunning 25-pan Artistry Palette ($20, Morphe), which features an even mix of matte and shimmer finishes guaranteed to leave you with your most colorful looks yet.

$20
12
Nails.INC
NailsINC Proud 4-Piece Nail Polish Set
NailsINC

Launching a special four-polish set including a vibrant coral, a neutral light pink, a light baby blue, and a seafoam green, Nails.INC is donating an undisclosed amount of proceeds from this product to the Stonewall Foundation, an organization which invests in the work of LGBTQ+ individuals.

$22
13
NYX Professional Makeup
NYX Professional Makeup Metal Play Palette
NYX

For its Pride collection, NYX has released a slew of vivid products, like the Metal Play Palette ($15, NYX), which is chock-full of glitter shades for your eyes, lips, and face. The brand has also pledged a $100,000 donation to Pride causes all over the world, including the LA LGBT Center.

$15
14
Sigma Beauty
Sigma Beauty Be-You-Tiful Pride Brush Set
Sigma Beauty

It’s always hard to pass up new makeup brushes, but particularly so when they feature a wildly cool oil-slick design. Half of the proceeds from Sigma Beauty’s Pride Brush Set will be donated to the It Gets Better Project, dedicated to uplifting and empowering LGBTQ+ youth globally.

$49
15
Starface
Starface Rainbow Hydro-Stars
Starface

Starface is welcoming its highly coveted and widely loved Rainbow Hydro Stars ($11, Starface) to its shelves permanently. All sales of the rainbow hydrocolloid stickers, which are seriously no match for pimples, will be allocated to the Black Led Movement Fund and the Hetrick-Martin Institute for LGBTQ+ youths for the foreseeable future.

$11