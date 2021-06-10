Peep These Beauty Products From Brands Giving Back To LGBTQ+ Communities This Year

Pride month is finally here, and beauty brands are lining up to drop exclusive collections to celebrate LGBTQ+ communities. While the entire month of June is the perfect time to bring out the rainbow-filled palettes and packaging, what’s more important is ensuring consistent support for queer people and highlighting the brands actually donating to LGBTQIA+-focused charities and non-profits.

Corporate pinkwashing, in regards to the LGBTQ+ communities, has grown tremendously as more brands seek to capitalize on rainbow branding for Pride Month, celebrating LGBTQ+ people with products and marketing but not actually aiding the very communities Pride Month honors. The issue is complex, and many people have conflicting emotions about the increase in visibility and mainstream support alongside feeling that corporations are using Pride as a way to drum up more profits without giving anything back. No matter where you stand on this issue, however, if you’re going to shop Pride beauty products, the best ones to check out are the ones from brands putting their money where their mouth is and donating proceeds to LGBTQ+ foundations.

Luckily, this year, many brands understand how crucial this kind of support is, and you have plenty of options to shop for all your beauty needs. Below are some beauty buys from brands committed to giving back to LGBTQ+ causes:

