Athleta Is Giving All Shoppers 20% For Black Friday, So Get Going

Whether you’re the kind of person who runs the annual turkey trot, feels in desperate need of a workout after stuffing yourself with stuffing on Thanksgiving, or just wants to relax on the couch in some comfy athleisure pieces, the Athleta Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the perfect way to wrap up your turkey day with some deals that will have you sprinting to the mall (or just your web browser).

From trendy activewear dresses and versatile leggings to sporty jackets and colorful swimwear, Athleta offers well-designed, long-lasting sportswear and lifestyle pieces that you won’t want to miss — especially when they’re marked down so much this shopping holiday season. With the activewear brand slashing their prices down by more than half on some items, you can skip the gym entirely because you’ll be doing some heavy lifting with shopping bags and shipping boxes.

For Athleta’s sale, discounts will kick off the week of Thanksgiving in-store and online, but if you want early access and special deals, consider signing up for App Insiders. Just download the Athleta app and sign up for free to be included in the insider perks. For everything you need to know and prepare for during Athleta’s giant sale, check out the Black Friday and Cyber Monday details below.

When does Athleta’s 2021 sale start?

Shoppers can expect storewide savings of 20% off an entire purchase, along with an extra 60% off clearance. You can take a peek at what will be slashed extra ahead of time on Athleta’s website, some of which was discounted currently.

How long does Athleta’s 2021 sale last?

The Black Friday deals will continue through the weekend at Athleta, but definitely keep an eye on the store on Cyber Monday. Typically, Athleta finishes up the shopping event by including a mega blowout sale for Cyber Monday, which will be on Nov. 29 this year.

What's included in Athleta’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Sporty, stylish, and cozy all wait before you with Athleta’s whole site being 20% off.