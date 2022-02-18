Even though fans can get their hands on all things r.e.m. beauty, Ariana Grande stays showing off instantly iconic makeup looks, and her latest, posted on Valentine’s Day, is no exception. Gone were the eyeliner wings you’ve come to expect on the singer as well as her gravity-defying eyelashes, because her no-makeup makeup is one look you’ll want to copy immediately, whether or not you’ve got a special someone to celebrate. While this toned-down look is admittedly very out of the box for Grande, her no-makeup-makeup was soft, simple, and perfect for your next date or night out on the town.

The untrained eye may tell you Grande’s not wearing any makeup at all, especially with the slightly pixelated picture, but don’t be fooled. Her lashes have on at least one coat of black mascara. To add depth to her eyelids, she has on a very light, pink eyeshadow. In true Grande fashion, she added a very light contour to highlight her cheek bones. Her brows were also brushed up with, possibly, a tinted gel. While there’s likely some concealer and foundation in the mix to give the “34+35” singer her blurry, poreless look, it’s hard to spot exactly what face base makeups she wore.

To complete her natural look, Grande’s dark hair was tied back in — you guessed it — a ponytail, albeit this one much lower than her go-to performance look. She’s also wearing no jewelry to really sell the casual, “I just threw this on” appearance. The 28-year-old went so far as to forgo any lipstick or gloss.

If you’re looking to recreate this look on your own, she just may have included a hint on how to in her post. While Grande didn’t include a caption, she did tag her brand r.e.m. beauty on her cheeks. The brand’s first drop featured many vibrant and bold products that were more in line with the makeup we’ve all come to expect from Grande, but clearly you can take a more dewy, less product-heavy look with what she has in store, too. We stan a collection that can do both.