You don’t need to wait until Black Friday to find sweet Alo Yoga deals. The celebrity- and influencer-beloved activewear brand is hosting its first-ever Aloversary sale, which means major discounts on items that would make anyone pass the stylish athleisure ‘fit check. But you better act fast, because beauty products and clothes like leggings, tank tops, and sweatshirts are already selling out.

Similarly to Alo Yoga’s last Black Friday sale, there are discounts across the site starting at 20% off for a majority of the week. (If you’re lucky, you could get 30%, 40%, or even 50% off a select few items as well.) That means you can snag Gigi Hadid’s favorite high-waisted, steely gray leggings for $26 off. If you prefer a brighter shade, Kendall Jenner’s beloved blue leggings are $35 off right now. You can also score picks from Kylie Jenner, Addison Rae, Hailey Bieber, and more fashionable stars — or choose attire that caters specifically to your personal style, no influencer connection necessary. With all the comfortable and unique options Alo Yoga has to offer, you really can’t go wrong.

If you’re interested in Alo Yoga’s 2022 Aloversary sale, here’s everything you need to know before you start shopping:

When does the Alo Yoga 2022 Aloversary sale start?

The first-ever Alo Yoga Aloversary sale begins Tuesday, May 10. In other words *checks calendar*, that means you can start shopping the sale rightthissecond.

What to buy at Alo Yoga’s 2022 Aloversary sale?

The sale is site-wide, so feel free to explore everything, including new arrivals. Tops, bottoms, hoodies, yoga gear, beauty and wellness products like a 60-second detox and glow mask ($30, on sale) — nothing is off limits. You can even find items that could make for great Father’s Day gifts.

Here are some great options to start you off on the right foot:

When does the Alo Yoga 2022 Aloversary sale end?

The deals last through Saturday, May 14 — that’s five days of savings. This may sound like a long time, but with so many items already marked as “Almost Gone” or “Sold Out,” you better take advantage ASAP.