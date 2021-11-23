The biggest holiday shopping weekend is upon us, and Alo Yoga’s Black Friday 2021 sale is so good that you can grab a pair of leggings for you and your bestie. Kicking off even before Thanksgiving, Alo Yoga’s holiday sale runs from Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Tuesday, Nov. 30 this year, which gives you plenty of time to shop the site. And the best part? Pretty much everything is 20% off all week long.

There’s a reason why Alo Yoga is so popular, and it’s because all of their apparel is both super comfortable and really unique. That said, those strappy sport bras and airbrushed leggings come at a price, so it’s always cause to celebrate when the influencer-beloved brand has a big sale. Plus, it’s even better when there are multiple days to shop.

Starting the day before Thanksgiving and finishing the day after Cyber Monday, Alo Yoga’s week-long Black Friday sale gives you plenty of time to take advantage of their 20% discount on the whole site. Yep, that’s right. That means even the new Holiday 2021 collection is discounted, and thank goodness, because all those rich cranberry jewel tones definitely need to be in your closet. On top of that, Alo also plans on releasing new drops all throughout the Black Friday sale, so you’ll want to check back regularly to see what exciting surprises show up. And with a 20% discount, you’ll want to grab them while you still can.

Alo Yoga is even offering a 20% discount on their brand new jackets and coats collection for 2021. That means you can snag this buttery soft sherpa jacket over the holiday weekend for a steep discount. It’s just one of a variety of outdoor apparel options that Alo is offering this season, including this cozy utility jacket ($198).

If you’re looking for apparel you can wear indoors, you’ll also want to peruse the new Holiday collection. On top of the gorgeous gem tones, there are tons of sweatpants, socks, and hoodies to keep you warm, whether you’re headed to the studio or hanging out at home. This season, you can grab the new upgrade Accolade Sweatpants ($108). Made from cloud-like French terry, these sweatpants feature the perfect amount of stretch and an abundance of comfort.

On top of all that, you’ll want to be sure to swing by the Alo Yoga Gifts section before you check out. There are tons of options for $10 stocking stuffers, or you could splurge a little and grab Alo’s best-selling yoga mat while it’s on sale. Made from a layer of polyurethane on top, and non-slip rubber on the bottom, this mat is truly indestructible. It won’t tear, it doesn’t hold any odor, and it lasts for a super long time, making it well-worth the purchase.

With so many high-quality products and trendy apparel in stock, it’s easy to see why everyone’s been waiting for Alo Yoga’s Black Friday sale with bated breath. Fortunately, the time has finally arrived, so get your wallet ready and hop onto the site starting Nov. 24 to scoop up the Alo products you’ve been lusting after all year.