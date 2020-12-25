With the holidays coming and going, it's time for all your favorite brands to liquidate their inventories with end-of-the-year sales. And I truly can't think of a better way to greet 2021 than by reinventing myself with a new wardrobe. One deal you can't let pass you by is Alo Yoga's 2020 End Of Year sale. The influencer-favorite retailer is offering up to 70% off tons of items on its website starting at 3 p.m. PST on Dec. 24, and the discounts won't stop until Dec. 28.

As you shop the sale, you'll also wanna make sure you add some of the biggest fan-favorite items to your cart, like the brand's Freestyle Sweatshirt ($65, Alo Yoga), Endear Bra ($50, Alo Yoga), and even the Moto Leggings ($114, Alo Yoga), loved by Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid. Looking and feeling like a celeb from your head to your toes? Sign me up.

After spending all of December shopping for others and giving out gifts, it's time you get yourself some special. If you need some guidance digging through all the discounts, below are some of the best items at Alo Yoga during its end of year sale. Your 2021 is already looking very stylish.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The High-Waist Fitness Legging ($108, Alo Yoga) perform well at every level of working out. These leggings are super high-waisted, so you don't have to worry them rolling down as you train or go about your day.

A perfectly cropped hoodie is surprisingly hard to find, but the Stadium Half Zip Hoodie ($108, Alo Yoga) has everything you could want in a sweatshirt. It comes in seven colors with bright and neutral options, depending on your preference, and its half-zip makes for breathable wear. Not to mention, the kangaroo pocket makes this hoodie useful and trendy.

Biker shorts came back in a big way in 2020, and they're not going anywhere in 2021. You can wear them to the gym for a lightweight workout 'fit or style them with a large graphic tee and sneakers to get a skater girl look while running your errands. I particularly love Alo Yoga's Biker Shorts ($56, Alo Yoga) in the glossy black fabric, because I can never say no to some extra shine.

You'll need something to pair with all your new leggings, and the Swirl Tank Top ($58, Alo Yoga) is a super cute option. It has an incredibly soft feel thanks to its ribbed-knit fabric, and the unique cut of the silhouette is unlike anything you already have in your closet.

When it comes to patterned leggings, there's already an abundance of camo, animal print, and floral options out there. If you want to take the road less traveled, Alo Yoga's Plaid Leggings ($128, Alo Yoga) are unlike all your other workout pants. The colors still skew neutral, so you don't have to worry about finding options to match.

You simply can't go wrong by treating yourself to a pair of Soho Sweatpants ($98, Alo Yoga). They're made with cashmere-like Alolux material, which means optimal coziness for you.

The Kick It Crop Tee ($48, Alo Yoga) is exactly the kind of shirt you need to go straight from working out to brunch. It pairs effortlessly with sweats, leggings, jeans, and pretty much any other bottom you can think of.