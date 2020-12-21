Just because Black Friday is over doesn't mean the sales are. If you're looking to score some super cute athleisure to take into the new year without breaking the bank, can I just tell you Alo Yoga has some sick sale items up to 40% off. This means tops, leggings, jackets, and a bunch of other Alo Yoga favorites can be yours for less than $100. Considering the brand's prices can be a little high, this is major.

In case a sale alone isn't enough to tempt you, Alo Yoga's leggings have become a Hollywood A-lister go-to. A short list of the brand's famous fans includes Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lopez. Sadly, what you order now may not be able to get to you in time for Dec. 25, but it's 2020. Time isn't real. Let gift-giving flow on with no end in sight — even if that gift is exclusively to yourself. I personally have my eye on a matching workout set as a little present to me for getting through this year.

It's impossible to know how long Alo Yoga's sale items are going to be up to 40% off and still in stock, so it's best you get to it while the getting's good. Scroll on below for a look at some of the best discounts.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

For more protection from any icy winds, the Eternal Hoodie ($76, Alo Yoga) has a hood and a mock neck. Beyond that making for a super cute silhouette, it's made with a soft fleece fabric for maximum comfort and warmth.

Alo Yoga's Cargo Sweatpants ($86, Alo Yoga) are like the best of three worlds. It has the added pockets of a cargo pant, the cozy material of sweats, and a similar cut to leggings. What more could you want?

Coming in four different colors, the Sequence Bra ($48, Alo Yoga) is made with lightweight fabric that's great for medium-impact workouts. Added details like reflective seams and creative cutouts make it unlike any other sports bra in your closet.

For the matching set, add the Sequence Leggings ($90, Alo Yoga) to your cart. It's so much easier to workout when you're feeling good, and there's nothing like a matching 'fit to put you in the exercising mood.

I love the Row Long Sleeve ($77, Alo Yoga) because you can wear it anywhere. This top can go from the gym to a nice dinner to a club as long as you style it right. The only hard part about it is deciding which color to get.

Given it's winter, it's not lost on me that the Wrapped Stirrup Legging ($90, Alo Yoga) will turn your legs into snowflakes with its graphic cutout design. If you overheat easily or just like a lot of airflow while you ~werk~, these legging are super breathable and have moisture-wicking fabric to keep you comfy during your flow.

While the Liquid Jacket ($108, Alo Yoga) is on the pricier side, it's a full 40% off. Also, just look at it. I'm obsessed with its oil-slick sheen that'll pop on your feed and IRL. Add in the chunky zipper as a fun, extra touch, and I'm ordering one right now.