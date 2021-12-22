Addison Rae may not know how or where she’ll ring in 2022 just yet, but you know whatever she plans on wearing on the big night will have everyone *obsessed*. Whether she’s wearing a leather blazer and printed pants or head-to-toe crystals, the social media star has had quite the fashion glow-up since she rose beyond TikTok-only fame, which makes her one of the best people to take a cue from when it comes to your personal New Year’s Eve 2021 style.

While celebrating the launch of American Eagle’s Holiday ‘21 collection, the 21-year-old reveals that her New Year’s resolutions are fashion-focused. “I want to put more thought into my everyday outfits. I feel like I’ve gotten so comfortable wearing, like, sweats and a hoodie, or a jacket and T-shirt,” she says, noting that lockdown was the main reason. With 2022 on the horizon, she wants to use more aspects of her style to show people who she is. “Let your style speak for you,” she says.

New Year’s Eve is when she plans to really showcase her fashionable side. Even though she says she has “no solid plans yet,” she knows she wants to be counting down to midnight outside of her hometown of Los Angeles, and feeling her best while doing it. “Anything that makes me feel confident, to be honest,” is what she plans to wear, “which is never really anything specifically, just kind of try and see.”

Though you should wear anything that makes you feel beautiful — like the He’s All That actor does — if you’re looking for some NYE 2021 style inspo, here’s what Rae suggests:

02 A Pair Of Jeans AE Ne(x)t Level Curvy Jegging American Eagle Sizes 000 Regular-20 Long $50 See on American Eagle Not only does Rae’s go-to Christmas 2021 outfit include a pair of jeans, but she also loves to rock denim on New Year’s Eve. It’s so easy to dress them up or down, you can’t go wrong.

03 A Dress As an alternative to jeans, you could opt for no pants at all. According to Rae, “a dress is always cute on New Year’s — like a dress with tights.” Her signature style: fitted.

04 Boots Bianca Leather Block Heel Boot Italic $140 See on Italic Whether you choose a pair of jeans or a dress, Rae says, “Boots are always cute.”