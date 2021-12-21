Hello, I’m an influencer now. Or at least I’m starting to dress like one now that I know what Addison Rae plans to wear for Christmas 2021. As one of the campaign headliners for American Eagle’s Holiday ‘21 collection, the social media star reveals the go-to item she likes to gift her loved ones, the holiday style trends she’s noticing this year, and her ideal Christmas look for 2021, which consists of pretty much all your favorite cozy closet staples.

When it comes to gifting — for the end-of-year holidays or otherwise — Rae believes that jeans will forever be the way to go. “I think denim is universal, year-round,” she says at the launch of AE’s Holiday '21 collection earlier this month. “It’s always a great gift, so you can’t go wrong with getting a good pair of jeans.” And if you’re concerned about how to find out someone’s pants size without asking, the “Obsessed” singer has a sneaky way to figure it out: “I think I would be like, ‘Oh my gosh, your jeans are so cute.’ And then hold them up to myself, and then look [at the size].”

Thinking of 2021 holiday trends, specifically, Rae is all about classic rock. “I think the band tees, they’re pretty big this year,” she says. “An oversized fit too I think is always really cute.”

Layering is also “really big,” according to the He’s All That actor. “Winter fashion has been a consistent trend: warm, layering… Maybe I’m seeing a little more color this year. I think last year or the year before that was more neutrals; now I’m noticing a lot more colors.”

The Item Beauty founder’s personal style choices for Christmas Day echo a lot of the winter trends she spoke of. When asked about what items she’d pick to wear for the holiday season, she called out: a cream-colored puffer coat ($100, AE.com) “for the pictures,” since she most likely will be in a warm-weather location; a pair of solid black jeans ($40, AE.com) because, in her own words, “you could never go wrong with” a pair of black jeans; Dr. Martens ($150, AE.com); a black waffle layering tee ($15, AE.com); and a band tee ($35, AE.com) to top it off. So, basically, anything I’d think to wear this Christmas, and probably all items you already have in your closet too.

If you want to dress like Addison Rae this season, here are all the fashionable items from her Holiday ‘21 launch day look for you to shop:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.