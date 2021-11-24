Some people look forward to November being filled with pumpkins, warming spices, and autumnal leaf colors. Others have their eyes on only one thing this month: Black Friday. Sure, Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to be around friends and family, but if finding absolute steals from your favorite stores makes you giddier than eating freshly carved turkey, preparing for the sales ahead of time will be right up your alley.

Each year, Abercrombie & Fitch is known to offer quite the discount during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period. If you’re in the market for a new trendy pair of jeans or cozy sweater to bundle up in during the colder season, stopping by A&F is a no-brainer. Abercrombie & Fitch treats its customers with incredible deals during the shopping holiday — in the past, clearance items have been seen up to 70% off. And the store offers discounts on regular-priced items as well, both in-store and online.

If you’re part of the myAbercrombie membership program, you’ll be treated to extra early access to the brand’s new drops and deals, so make sure to sign up (it’s free!) ASAP. Otherwise, you’ll still be able to shop the Black Friday sale, which is happening right now, Nov. 24, throughout Thanksgiving week.

Below, you’ll find all you need to know about diving into Abercrombie & Fitch’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year for some major bargains.

When does Abercrombie & Fitch’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Abercrombie Fitch just dropped its Black Friday seasonal deals — the brand is giving access to store-wide savings ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday itself. The sale, which gives shoppers 30% off everything and free shipping on orders over $75, began on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and will run through Monday, Nov. 29. You can shop in-store or online, but note that most Abercrombie stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so you’re better off shopping from home after your big holiday meal.

They’re also offering “Cyber Week Daily Drops,” limited-edition collections dropping each day of the week with free shipping for everyone (no order minimum). Follow A&F on Instagram to keep track of all the daily intel.

How long does Abercrombie & Fitch’s Black Friday 2021 sale last?

The Black Friday 30% off sale will run through Monday, Nov. 29, but keep an eye out in case the deals are ramped up for Cyber Monday. The brand has been known to increase or alter discounts throughout Thanksgiving week, so it’s worth checking the website regularly to see if your favorites get marked down even more.

What's included in Abercrombie & Fitch’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.