How To Get New Emojis With iOS 11 Update So Your Texts Are Cooler Than Ever

UPDATE: Apparently, Apple's new emoji collection is not immediately available with iOS 11. However, it's been reported the new emojis will come at the end of 2017, so stay patient.

EARLIER: If you haven't heard the news, iOS 11 is available for download by Apple users as of Tuesday, Sept. 19. The update offers users a series of new features that'll totally change the way you use your device, but people can't seem to get over the awesome new emojis offered with the update. If you're wondering how to get new emojis with the iOS 11 update, don't fret, I've got you covered.

To get your hands on the new emojis offered on iOS 11, all you have to do is head over to the settings app on your iPhone, click "General," and then click "Software Update" to see if you have a new updates available. If you do have an update available, make sure you have enough storage space available on your device to install the new update.

Once your update is installed and ready to go, head over to your favorite group chat and start sending your friends your new favorite emojis. Apple's iOS 11 is predicted to come with 56 news emojis that were first announced on World Emoji Day back in July. Of the new emojis, the T-Rex, hijab, zombie, and mind-blown emojis are the ones people are most excited about.

Users are also excited about how inclusive this new batch of emojis actually is, because some represent a breastfeeding women, men with beards, and people who do yoga. Red-haired beauties across the world are also excited about finally having emojis that represent their fiery hair color. The only downside is that they'll have to wait until June 2018 to see them on iOS.

Aren't these new emojis awesome? I'm going to have to delete everything from my phone to be able to download it, but it's worth it if I can use the mind-blown emoji. iOS 11 not only offers users new emojis, they can also count on a few more features including:

Siri Translating

That's right, with iOS 11, Siri will be able to translate five different languages: German, Chinese, Spanish, French, and Italian.

Ad Blocking

The days when pesky Forever21 ads followed you all over the internet are now over thanks to iOS 11's new ad blocking feature. Companies aren't too excited about it, but I'm sure you are stoked!

Type To Siri

If you are not too into the idea of asking Siri what you want out loud, iOS 11 is making it possible to type to Siri instead. All you have to do is enable the "Type to Siri" feature within the accessibility settings and you're good to go. But be sure everything you type to Siri is PG, because the feature is still a little glitchy and she might respond to you out loud.

Customizable Control Center

The control center on the new iOS 11 allows you to tweak it as you see fit. If you want to isolate a specific widget, like say, the alarm widget, you're able to make that its own app on your screen. Pretty awesome right? If you're not too into the clutter, it's OK because the new control center on iOS 11 displays more widgets at one time.

All right, I'll admit iOS 11 seems pretty legit and it's a good option for those of us who don't want to spend a small fortune or hours in line waiting for a new iPhone. Think of iOS 11 as your test run, and if you actually like it a lot -- or win the lottery -- you can move onto purchasing one of the upcoming iPhones. After all, the iPhone X is starting at $999, so you are going to want to think long and hard before actually purchasing it.

In the meantime, enjoy the update.